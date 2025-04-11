Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banners order and schedule

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banners were officially revealed via the latest livestream event, conducted on April 11, 2025. It seems Vivian and Hugo are the featured S-Rank units in the next patch. Jane Doe and Lighter rerun will also be available during version 1.7, if anyone wishes to summon them.
The telecast has shed light on Vivian and Hugo's official kit, which will help players decide who to summon in the next update. This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.7 banner schedule and characters featured in each phase.
All Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banners
Phase 1 - Vivian and Jane Doe
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream has confirmed that Vivian is featured in the first phase of the patch, which will be released on April 23, 2025. She is an Ether Anomaly agent who specializes in inflicting Corruption and Disorder on opponents. As such, players will be able to use her as a sub-DPS if not the main damage dealer.
Jane Doe will further accompany Vivian via the rerun banner. Here are all the characters players can obtain in the first phase of ZZZ 1.7:
- Vivian (S-Rank): Ether, Anomaly fighting style
- Jane Doe (S-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
- Piper(S-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
- Seth (A-Rank): Electric, Defense fighting style
Here are the W-Engines features in Phase 1:
- Flight of Fancy (S-rank, Anomaly)
- Sharpened Stinger (S-rank, Anomaly)
- Roaring Ride (A-rank, Anomaly)
- Peacekeeper - Specialized (A-rank, Defense)
Phase 2 - Hugo and Lighter
Hugo will debut in the second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 1.7. Unfortunately, HoYoverse didn’t specify the dates for Phase 2 banners. Hence, players will have to wait until the official announcement to find out.
Hugo is confirmed to be an Attack specialist who wields the Ice attribute like Ellen. He will take on the role of a DPS capable of dealing AoE damage. Lighter will accompany him as a rerun agent during the second phase.
The list below further summarizes the banner characters:
- Hugo (S-Rank): Ice, Attack fighting style
- Lighter (S-Rank): Fire, Stun fighting style
- Soukaku (S-Rank): Ice, Support fighting style
- Anton (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
Here are the W-Engines featured in Phase 2:
- Myriad Eclipse (S-Rank, Attack)
- Blazing Laurel (S-Rank, Stun)
- Bashful Demon (A-Rank, Support)
- Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack)
