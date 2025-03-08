Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing reveals Hugo

HoYoverse has just revealed Hugo via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing, confirming his playable debut in the upcoming patch. He is a member of the Mockingbird, a faction infamous for crimes like theft and robbery around New Eridu. Thanks to the developer releasing voice lines about the character, players will learn more about him.

This article further delves into Hugo’s drip marketing campaign in ZZZ and outlines his potential release window.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets version 1.7 character Hugo

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign has revealed another Mockingbird member after Vivian. Hugo is an old friend of Lycaon and a self-proclaimed gentleman who has established a noble reputation in New Eridu by hosting charity events. This could likely be a facade to keep his ominous personality hidden.

Players can expect to learn more about him in the version 1.6 story quest, where Hugo might also appear as a boss.

Here’s a self-introduction from Hugo in the drip marketing post:

"My dear friend, I'll be back, like an avalanche."

Lycaon has a strong opinion about Hugo:

"It is precisely because we are living in this era of disasters that I cannot acknowledge the so-called 'justice' he believes in. Carving out a malignant tumor forcefully with sharp claws will ultimately leave only a scar named vengeance."

Hugo must have strong ties with a certain anonymous nobleman, who remarked:

"Compared to mutual interests, blood ties are a stronger shackle. That is why I am quite at ease with your despicable and insidious nature."

Here’s what a top-rated comment under another news article about a collection theft incident reads:

"A charity event? In reality, it's nothing more than a method for those self-righteous hypocrites to collude in secret. Criminals? Those people in Mockingbird should be considered heroes instead!"

Hugo character type in ZZZ

The drip marketing campaign fails to establish Hugo’s rarity as a playable character. However, it does confirm his element and specialization:

Element: Ice

Ice Fighting Style: Attack

When could Hugo release in ZZZ?

Hugo is expected to debut in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7, given the drip marketing campaign was conducted for the same patch.

The update should roll out around April 23, 2025, following the six-week patch cycle. The character could arrive in the second phase of the patch, which is expected to launch on May 14, 2025.

