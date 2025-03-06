Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing reveals Vivian

HoYoverse has finally decided to reveal the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 characters. Vivian, one of the highly anticipated Agents, was teased via the latest drip marketing campaign. She hails from the Mockingbird faction, which is notoriously known for their criminal activities around New Eridu.

An upcoming story quest will unveil more details about the group, but for now, the developer has shared a few voice lines from NPCs about the new female character.

This article delves into Vivian’s drip marketing campaign in ZZZ and outlines her release window.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets Version 1.7 character Vivian

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing speculation came true with Vivian’s official reveal. This Mockingbird member has previously appeared in the game during the "The Day of Brilliant Wishes" event, garnering quite some attention with her enigmatic personality. It appears that she is a cold-hearted criminal that takes pride in her malfeasance.

Here’s how Vivian introduced herself in the drip marketing post from HoYoverse:

"Do not close the window, for the birds will bring love and carry away death."

NPCs like the Lumina Square's Securityboo have also shared their outlook on Vivian:

"No matter what she picks up, she'll turn it in at the precinct! Even something as small as a stray balloon!"

Another member of the Mockingbird faction, who goes by the name Hugo Vlad, is proud of Vivian’s accomplishments, as he says:

“This escape tool was made by Vivian. Intricate, isn’t it? I taught her how to make it.”

Sjal from Sixth Street claims that Vivian is a workaholic. Here's what she has to say:

“Vivian introduced me to several of my jobs! She can work up to five jobs in a day, and I really look up to her!”

Vivan character type in ZZZ

HoYoverse has yet to reveal Vivian’s rarity as a playable Agent. However, the drip marketing campaign confirmed her element and specialization:

Element : Ether

: Ether Fighting Style: Anomaly

When could Vivian release in ZZZ?

Vivian is expected to become playable in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 since the drip marketing campaign was conducted for the same patch. The update should roll out around April 23, 2025, following the six-week patch cycle of version 1.6.

