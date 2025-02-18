Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing speculation explored

The Zenless Zone Zero community is looking forward to the game's forthcoming updates, as they will further the narrative and most importantly, introduce new characters. As is the tradition, HoYoverse will reveal the new agents ahead of the patch. Speaking of which, the next drip marketing campaign will tease characters from version 1.7.

X user ZenZoneZeroNews (@Zenlessnewz), a renowned source for news and leaks, has speculated the date and characters for the upcoming reveal. This article delves further into the ZZZ 1.7 drip marketing speculation.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing character and date speculation

The latest Zenless Zone Zero characters have created a buzz in the community, thanks to their powerful kit and compelling design. Hence, players are anticipating the same from the future agents, which will be revealed before their debut. According to ZenZoneZeroNews, the ZZZ 1.7 drip marketing campaign is expected to introduce the following characters:

Hugo Vlad

Vivian

Both characters appeared in the game during version 1.5’s flagship event. They are further expected to manifest in the next patch, which will be released globally sometime in March 2025. The X user claims the ZZZ 1.7 drip marketing campaign will be conducted before or after the update, between March 8 to 13, 2025.

Coming to the characters, their rendered images shared on Reddit by Dimbreath, a credible leak source, had garnered attention within the community. Hugo Vlad, in particular, is expected to be a domain boss in version 1.6. He will likely wield a retractable scythe during battle. If the speculations are true, players can expect an official showcase at the next livestream event.

