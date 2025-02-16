Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 free character leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero community is anticipating the release of the version 1.6 update, as it will introduce three new agents to the playable roster. A leak from Flying Flame, a credible leak source, suggests that Pulchra will be obtainable for free in the upcoming Path. She is a Physical Stun character capable of staggering enemies during combat and will be a welcome addition to most teams.

This article will take a closer look at the free character leaks from ZZZ 1.6.

Note: This article is based on leaks from version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Pulchra could be a free character in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign has revealed Pulchra, confirming her debut in the next patch. She will likely be an A-rank Stun agent and a competitor of Anby. Based on the leaks from Flying Flame, players can obtain Pulchra’s free copy in version 1.6.

She will also be available in one of the upcoming banners, alongside the featured S-Rank agents. Regardless, Proxies would want to invite her to the team if the leaks are true. HoYoverse previously offered Lucy for free via limited-time events, and the same could apply to Pulchra.

The developers will make an official announcement in the upcoming livestream event, which is expected to commence sometime in February 2025. The telecast will further showcase the abilities and gameplay of Pulchra and other featured agents from the patch.

Being an A-Rank Stun specialist, Pulchra can potentially replace Anby in different teams. The former’s kit leak from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 closed beta further suggests that she can trigger Quick Assist and debuff enemies while staggering them. Players might also want to summon Trigger in the next patch since she also boasts a Stun specialty and will certainly be a stronger option overall for holding the S-Rank rarity.

