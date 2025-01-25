Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

Pulchra is set to be a playable character in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6, as HoYoverse has officially revealed her via the latest drip marketing campaign. Proxies will likely be intrigued to know more about her since she was one of the antagonists in Blazewood’s arc. While the officials have made her element and fighting style public, the beta leaks coming from credible sources like Hakush.in reported on her potential kit.

This article will take a closer look at Pulchra’s leaked abilities in Zenless Zone Zero.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change in the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra kit leaks

According to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign, Pulchra is a Physical agent from the Stun specialty. Here’s what her abilities do, per leaks from Hakush.in:

Normal Attack

Tapping the Normal Attack will cause Pulchra to unleash three forward strikes dealing Physical DMG. Long press the ability to launch a charged attack.

Special Skill

Upon activating the Special Skill, Pulchra pierces enemies back and forth, inflicting Physical DMG. She gains interruption resistance during the attack.

When an active character launches a Special Skill or its enhanced version, Pulchra enters the special state for her Core Passive to launch an additional attack. When the ally deals damage to the target, she unleashes multiple follow-up hits, followed by a final blow.

After accumulating enough energy, Pulchra can activate her Enhanced Special Skill. This ability enables her to launch multiple piercing attacks dealing Physical DMG.

Ultimate

Pulchra’s Ultimate ability in ZZZ causes her to shoot forward, dealing heavy Physical DMG. The move makes her invincible.

Core Passive

Pulchra enters a Hunter's Step state, increasing Daze Value by 30% after launching EX Special Skill, Assist Follow-Up, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. If she is switched to off-field, the duration of her stance persists until she is back on the battlefield. At the same time, any heavy attacks launched on the enemy will trigger Quick Assist.

