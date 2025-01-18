Astra Yao vs Evelyn: Best Zenless Zone Zero character to get in V1.5 as per leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update, confirmed to be released on January 22, 2025, will introduce a fair amount of new content into the game. With the patch nearing its official launch, Proxies are wondering which new agents will be worth summoning. As of now, we know Astra Yao will possess powerful support abilities, while Evelyn will take the standard DPS role across various team compositions.

Based on the kit leaks from Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, both characters have their respective strengths and weaknesses, which will influence the final decision. This article will analyze the pros and cons of Astra Yao and Evelyn to determine who has a better pull value in ZZZ 1.5.

Note: Certain pieces of information used to compare Astra Yao and Evelyn are based on leaks.

Pros and cons of Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Astra Yao’s banner is scheduled to be released in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update, which kicks off on January 22, 2024. She is an Ether agent specializing in the Support fighting style. As such, players can expect her to be a buffer for teams.

Here are Astra Yao’s pros and cons in ZZZ:

Pros

Astra Yao boasts a free-to-play-friendly kit, meaning players can utilize her during battle with accessible W-Engines.

She is the only agent who can heal allies on command. Hence, she will be a valuable asset for teams in the endgame content where enemies can inflict massive damage.

Astra Yao grants bonus damage and CRIT DMG to the entire squad. These are crucial buffs that can bolster the combat potential of most DPS units.

The character boasts a simple yet effective playstyle.

Given her versatility, Astra Yao can be used across a wide range of teams.

Cons

Astra Yao cannot deal damage on her own, which makes her dependent on hyper-carry units.

Her playstyle is monotonous compared to other Support agents in ZZZ.

Astra Yao sings in her Idyllic Cadenza, which can become a bit too repetitive for many.

Pros and cons of Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

Evelyn will be released in the second half banner of Zenless Zone Zero 1.5. She is confirmed to be a Fire Attack character, who will take on the DPS role in team composition.

Here's Evelyn's pros and cons:

Pros

Evelyn is a pure hypercarry DPS and will scale exponentially with proper W-Engine and Drive Disc sets.

She has a unique combat design and compelling in-game visuals.

Evelyn can increase her own Fire DMG and obtain additional CRIT Rate. This makes her self-sufficient.

She can be the solo damage dealer for the team. Just pair her with some support units.

Cons

Evelyn requires critical stats alongside other subsidiary attributes to be effective during combat. Hence, building her could be quite an investment.

Her playstyle is difficult to master, so you might struggle to get accustomed to her gameplay and combat.

Best character to pull in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5: Astra Yao vs Evelyn

Between the two S-Rank characters from Zenless Zone Zero 1.5, Astra Yao seems to be a better option to summon, given her futureproof kit. However, she is a support unit and requires other characters to take charge in the battle. Therefore, newcomers looking to utilize raw strength and combat potential in clearing in-game content might want to get Evelyn instead.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

