Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing reveals Pulchra

HoYoverse has recently conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign, officially teasing two new upcoming characters. Among them, Pulchra stands out as a Sons of Calydon faction member who has also appeared during the story. Players weren't expecting her to become playable any time soon, but as it stands, she will be joining the roster either as an S-Rank or A-Rank agent.

This article will take a closer look at Pulchra's drip marketing reveal in ZZZ and further outline her release window.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets Version 1.6 character Pulchra

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite delaying the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign, HoYoverse has managed to garner attention from the player base by revealing two unique characters. Pulchra, in particular, is one of the newest members of the Sons of Calydon faction. While some members welcomed her into the team, others were skeptical about her entry, given her guilty past.

Here's how Caesar invited Pulchra into her faction:

"Sure, we've had our beef before, but that's all water under the bridge now. An Overlord should… beat swords into plush hares!"

Luciana de Montefio, a.k.a. Lucy, isn’t fond of the new recruit. She said the following about Pulchra:

“Fine, you can come with us, furball. But if you even think about touching my shampoo… oh wait. I almost forgot, you cat Thirens aren’t exactly fans of bathing, tsk.”

Here’s what an NPC named Bellum said about Pulchra:

“Watch out for Pulchra! She’s ungrateful, conniving, and just plain shady! Unless I absolutely have to, I’m staying far, far away from her.”

Perhaps Pulchra will work hard in the Blazewood to earn more respect from the faction members. In the meantime, players will be waiting for her debut in version 1.6.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 redeem codes

Pulchra character type in ZZZ

HoYoverse has yet to reveal Pulchra's rarity in ZZZ. However, the drip marketing campaign confirmed her element and specialization:

Element: Physical

Physical Fighting Style: Stun

When does Pulchra release in ZZZ?

Pulchra will debut in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 since the drip marketing campaign was conducted for the same patch. The update is expected to be released around March 13, 2025, following the seven-week patch cycle.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.