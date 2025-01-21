The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update features two new banners for coveted S-Rank agents, namely Astra Yao and Evelyn. Players are likely intrigued to summon them, for which they will require quite a bit of Polychrome. In that regard, HoYoverse drops new codes with every update containing the premium currency and other in-game resources.

This article lists all the active ZZZ 1.5 redeem codes.

All Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 redeem codes

Get free Polychrome from redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is a wealth of Polychrome and other resources thanks to the featured events and new redeem codes. To avail the latter, use the proper redemption methods before the expiry window. Here are the active redeem codes, along with their rewards:

Note: We will update the following list with new codes upon discovery.

LS7FG347AHRH : 10x Polychromes, 4x Crystallized Plating Agent, 4x Official Investigator Log, and 6,666 Denny

: 10x Polychromes, 4x Crystallized Plating Agent, 4x Official Investigator Log, and 6,666 Denny ZZZFM : 1x Ether Battery, 2x Senior Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Energy Module, 3x Ether Plating Agent, and 50,000 Denny

: 1x Ether Battery, 2x Senior Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Energy Module, 3x Ether Plating Agent, and 50,000 Denny ZZZGFN24 : 3x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, and 20,000 Denny

: 3x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, and 20,000 Denny ZZZASSEMBLE : 30x Polychrome

: 30x Polychrome MIYABIRELEASE : 60x Polychrome

: 60x Polychrome HARUMASAFREE : 50x Polychrome

: 50x Polychrome ZENLESSGIFT: 50x Polychrome, 2x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, and 1x Bangboo Algorithm Module

50x Polychrome, 2x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, and 1x Bangboo Algorithm Module HSAHLWFEFE: 60x Polychrome and 6,666 Denny

Bear in mind that some of the codes are active for a limited time and could expire after a certain period. Hence, try to claim them quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 codes

Redeeming the active Zenless Zone Zero codes in version 1.5 is quite straightforward. Between the in-game pause menu or the official website, use whichever method is feasible. Here are the detailed steps:

How to redeem codes on the official website

Redeem via the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch any browser and head to the official ZZZ code redemption website.

Log in using your account information.

Select your game server if it hasn’t detected one already.

Enter the active code in the empty dialogue box.

Press Redeem to confirm the process.

to confirm the process. Repeat the same steps for the other codes.

How to redeem codes in-game

Redeem via the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch ZZZ from any device.

Once the character appears on the screen, press the Pause icon to access the in-game menu.

icon to access the in-game menu. Navigate to the More Features tab and click on the Redemption Code button.

tab and click on the button. On the pop-up window, insert the code annually or paste it in the blank section.

Click on the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

button to claim the rewards. Repeat the above steps for the remaining codes.

The reward will be dispatched to you via the in-game mailing system. Use the Envelope icon on the menu to claim them.

