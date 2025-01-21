HoYoverse has lined up a plethora of new content in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update, which will certainly intrigue both veterans and newcomers. The officials have already unveiled everything coming to the next patch via announcements and livestream showcases. Those who’ve missed either of those would want to get an overview of the update’s offerings.

Hence, this article presents the ZZZ 1.5 patch notes.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 early patch notes: New banner, events, features, and more

New banner, characters, W-Engines, and more

Astra Yao and Evelyn are heading to the version 1.5 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 banner will feature Astra Yao and Evelyn as the new S-Rank agents. The former is a Support specialist joining the Ether roster. In contrast, Evelyn holds an Attack specialty and wields the Fire element to claim the spot of a DPS in team comps.

There will be rerun banners in each phase of the update, bringing in Ellen and Qingyi. The following list further shows all the agents players can obtain in patch 1.5:

Phase 1 banner

Astra Yao (S-Rank)- Ether, Support fighting style

(S-Rank)- Ether, Support fighting style Ellen (S-Rank)- Ice, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank)- Ice, Attack fighting style Corin (A-Rank)- Physical, Attack fighting style

(A-Rank)- Physical, Attack fighting style Anby (A-Rank)- Electric, Stun fighting style

Phase 2 banner

Evelyn (S-Rank)- Fire, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank)- Fire, Attack fighting style Qingyi (S-Rank)- Electric, Stun fighting style

(S-Rank)- Electric, Stun fighting style Anton (A-Rank)- Electric, Attack fighting style

(A-Rank)- Electric, Attack fighting style Nicole (A-Rank)- Ether, Support fighting style

Here are the new W-Engines coming to ZZZ 1.5 banners:

Elegant Vanity (Astra Yao’s signature W-Engine)

(Astra Yao’s signature W-Engine) Heartstring Nocturne (Evelyn’s signature W-Engine)

Additionally, Snapboo will become available in the Outstanding Partner banner in version 1.5.

Events and game modes

Version 1.5 will feature multiple events (Image via HoYoverse)

Patch 1.5 will bring in a fresh batch of events, including The Day of Brilliant Wishes, which will be the flagship content. Players can complete them to earn Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero.

Listed below are version 1.5’s new and recurring events:

TV Schedule: Harmonic Pact

TV Schedule: The Troubles of Ellen the Shark

Before the Curtain Rises

Brilliant Overture

New Year Gift

"En-Nah" Into Your Lap

Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship

Godfinger Ultimate Showdown

Click Click Hollow Reporter

Today's Recommended Film

141 Going Green For Everyone

Data Bounty: Combat Simulation

Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup

A Dream Come True At Last

Here are the upcoming game modes:

Endless Tower: The Last Stand

Hollow Zero: Cleanse Calamity

Character skin

Astra Yao and Ellen skins (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has revealed the price tag on Ellen and Astra Yao’s brand-new character skin in Zenless Zone Zero. The version 1.5 update will list them officially on the in-game shop. As it stands, players can purchase them using Monochrome, which is the paid currency.

Additionally, Nicole has received a free skin, which players can obtain from the Day of Brilliant Wishes event.

New quest and agent story

Expand Tweet

A brand new story quest titled Astra-nomical Moment has been added to the new patch. As the name suggests, the narrative will capture Astra Yao’s journey as the rising superstar in New Eridu. Proxies will be tasked with protecting her while uncovering the conspiracies behind the stage.

Additionally, Ellen’s Agent story will be available in the new patch.

Other features and QoL updates

The hosts from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream have discussed various new features that are added to the new patch. Here are the details:

Players can display multiple images on the menu using the Dynamic Wallpapers Multi-Selection feature.

New collectibles can be obtained from Special Episode and San-Z Studio.

UI changes for titles and badges.

Proxies can skip the first enemy wave during the Notorious Hunt.

Personalized Training Plan will feature different parameters for Agent training.

Players can craft or dismantle equipment without leaving the UI.

Routine Cleanup UI changes to provide visual clarity while selecting Drive Discs.

Backup Battery Charge will restore surplus stamina.

