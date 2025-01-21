Zenless Zone Zero reveals Astra Yao and Ellen Joe skin prices

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is set to release on January 22, 2025, and among the highlights of the patch are new skins for Astra Yao and Ellen Joe. HoYoverse has also gone a step further and revealed the price tag of the cosmetic items via the in-game announcements feature. Based on the official notice, players can obtain the character skins by spending Monochromes at the store.

This article further explores everything revealed so far about the Astra Yao and Ellen Joe skin prices.

Astra Yao and Ellen Joe skin prices in Zenless Zone Zero revealed

In the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update, the New Eridu 24 Hour Store will list two new skins for Ellen Joe and Astra Yao. First showcased in the recent livestream event, the cosmetics have garnered quite some attention in the community. Many fans would want to purchase their paid outfits, given that both S-Rank characters have compelling personalities and combat presence.

Fortunately, HoYoverse has revealed the prices of Astra Yao and Ellen Joe skins in ZZZ. This will certainly help players decide whether they want to spend on an alternate outfit. Here’s the official price tag of the cosmetics:

Astra Yao skin price in ZZZ

Throughout version 1.5 : 1350 Monochrome

: 1350 Monochrome After version 1.5: 1680 Monochrome

Ellen Joe skin price in ZZZ

Throughout version 1.5 : 980 Monochromes

: 980 Monochromes After version 1.5: 1280 Monochromes

Unlike Polychromes, which can be earned from several in-game sources, Monochromes must be purchased by spending real currency. The skin offers cosmetic enhancements to the characters without affecting their abilities, so frugal players will likely want to skip them. Regardless, they can obtain Nicole's skin in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 for free from The Day of Brilliant Wishes event.

Needless to say, this is just the beginning of character cosmetics in ZZZ. Perhaps HoYoverse will add more accessible skins in the future, especially for the popular agents from the playable roster.

