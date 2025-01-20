Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

HoYoverse rolled out the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 preload option across different platforms on January 20, 2025. The feature helps Proxies obtain the essential field ahead of the major update. This will bring down the installation time once the patch goes live, so players can access the new contents quickly if they pre-download it.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.5 preload method and size for all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 preload size for all platforms

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update will be available for preload on January 20-22, 2025, on PC, Android, and iOS devices. The storage requirement will differ based on the platform you are using. The list below further ZZZ 1.5 preload size for all platforms:

PC : 9 GB

: 9 GB Android and iOS: 4 GB

It is worth noting that the storage requirement may expand if you have multiple voice packs installed in your system. Make sure to keep adequate disk space available for the final installation of patch 1.5 upon its global release.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 preload guide for PC, Android, and iOS

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream has showcased the major contents of the upcoming patch, including the new banners, events, and game modes. You can quickly access them after the update via the pre-installation feature.

How to preload ZZZ 1.5 on PC

The version 1.5 preload is available on HoYoPlay (Image via HoYoverse)

The version 1.5 pre-download feature on PC is accessible via the official launcher. Just boot up HoYoPlay to find it.

to find it. If you have multiple HoYoverse titles installed in your system, pick ZZZ from the list.

Now, click on the Pre-Install icon, which should be located beside the Start button. This will open a small pop-up window showing the Resource Package Size and preload space requirements.

icon, which should be located beside the Start button. This will open a small pop-up window showing the Resource Package Size and preload space requirements. Press the Download button to confirm. The pre-installation should begin as long as you have sufficient storage.

Also read: All active ZZZ redeem codes

How to preload ZZZ 1.5 on mobile

Expand Tweet

Boot up ZZZ on your mobile device.

Navigate to the login screen.

The Pre-Download Resource Icon will be available at the bottom right corner of the page. Click on it to open the pop-up window showing the required storage space.

will be available at the bottom right corner of the page. Click on it to open the pop-up window showing the required storage space. Press Confirm and the game will automatically download the patch files.

The above method is the same for Android and iOS devices. On PC, the game will be playable with the download running in the background. Mobile users aren’t as fortunate, since they will be locked out of ZZZ during the pre-installation.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.