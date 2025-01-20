Time until Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update releases worldwide

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is on the horizon, and players are excited to delve into its fresh offerings, which include new banners, events, and story quests. To be exact, the patch is scheduled to launch on January 22, 2025, and it will be preceded by a five-hour maintenance break. As such, Proxies would want to track the update to complete the final installation.

This article presents a countdown displaying the time until the ZZZ 1.5 update releases worldwide, along with the regional timings.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update release worldwide?

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is set to release worldwide on January 22, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since the servers will go live simultaneously, the timing will vary based on the player's location. They can use the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 1.5's global launch.

Here's a discreet ZZZ 1.5 update release schedule for the major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : January 21, 2025, at 7 pm

: January 21, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : January 21, 2025, at 8 pm

: January 21, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : January 21, 2025, at 9 pm

: January 21, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): January 21, 2025, at 10 pm

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : January 22, 2025, at 3 am

: January 22, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) : January 22, 2025, at 4 am

: January 22, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): January 22, 2025, at 5 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : January 22, 2025, at 8:30 am

: January 22, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : January 22, 2025, at 11 am

: January 22, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : January 22, 2025, at 12 pm

: January 22, 2025, at 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : January 22, 2025, at 11 am

: January 22, 2025, at 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): January 22, 2025, at 12 pm

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update’s first phase banner

Astra Yao is coming to version 1.5's first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 banner will feature Astra Yao in the first half. She is an S-Rank Support agent from the Ether roster, who has the ability to heal allies and increase their damage output. Additionally, Ellen will see her rerun alongside the new character.

Listed below are the agents players can obtain in the ZZZ 1.5’s first phase banner, which kicks off right after the update.

Astra Yao (S-Rank)- Ether, Support fighting style

(S-Rank)- Ether, Support fighting style Ellen (S-Rank)- Ice, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank)- Ice, Attack fighting style Corin (A-Rank)- Physical, Attack fighting style

(A-Rank)- Physical, Attack fighting style Anby (A-Rank)- Electric, Stun fighting style

Here are the W-Engines available in the first half of the patch:

Elegant Vanity (S-Rank, Support)

(S-Rank, Support) Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank, Attack)

(S-Rank, Attack) Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack)

(A-Rank, Attack) Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)

