Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing reveals Silver Soldier Anby

The Zenless Zone Zero community has been anticipating the Version 1.6's drip marketing, which commenced on January 23, 2024, revealing Silver Soldier Anby as one of the upcoming agents. She is, in fact, a different version of the popular A-Rank Stun character of the same name. Surprisingly, HoYoverse didn’t reveal her faction, so players only have information regarding her element and specialization as of writing.

This article will take a closer look at Silver Soldier Anby's official drip marketing in ZZZ and outline her expected release window.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets Version 1.6 character Silver Soldier Anby

Zenless Zone Zero’s character roster is ever-expanding, and players can expect to see different versions of the same agent in the playable list. This is the case with Silver Soldier Anby, who was revealed via the latest drip-marketing campaign. Her official announcements include some NPC dialogues, and one of them comes from Nicole Demara, one of A-Rank Anby's associates.

Here's what she said about Silver Soldier Anby:

“I don’t know… Seeing Anby back in this outfit stirs up such a mess of thoughts. Memories come rushing in, like a piggy bank full of Dennies smashed open. As Anby would put it, isn’t this what they call… a mortgage?”

Perhaps the upcoming character has some history that Nicole doesn’t want to bring up any more than required. Regardless, players may be interested in what Trigger has to say about Silver Soldier Anby:

“No desire for praise or adoration, no thirst for blood on your blade.. Could ‘hatred’ even find its place there?”

Based on the above remark, Anby could have been an impassive entity in the past. Hopefully, the present Anby has changed, and she has equipped the soldier armor to fight in an approaching battle.

Here's her dialogue from the drip-marketing campaign:

"Suiting up before the big battle. Hmm, a classic movie trope."

Silver Soldier Anby character type in ZZZ

HoYoverse has yet to reveal Silver Soldier Anby's rarity and faction in ZZZ. Her drip-marketing campaign only unveiled her element and specialization:

Element : Electric

: Electric Fighting Style: Attack

When does Silver Soldier Anby release in ZZZ?

Silver Soldier Anby will be released in Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6, given that the current drip-marketing campaign is being conducted for the same patch. The global launch is expected to be on March 13, 2025, following the seven-week update cycle.

