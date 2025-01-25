Zenless Zone Zero ‘Surrounded by Astra’ achievement guide

The 'Surrounded by Astra' achievement in Zenless Zone Zero engages players in a short adventure around New Eridu. Specifically, it requires them to visit different locations and click pictures of Astra Yao's posters and other illustrations. In exchange, players will be able to claim the trophy, along with its 5x Polychrome reward.

Here's a complete guide to unlocking the ‘Surrounded by Astra’ achievement in ZZZ.

How to get the ‘Surrounded by Astra’ achievement in Zenless Zone Zero

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update introduced several new achievements, including ‘Surrounded by Astra.’ Based on the trophy’s description, you will need to search around Ridu and click five pictures of film, advertisement, and concert posters featuring Astra Yao. Since she is a popular superstar, you should be able to spot her illustrations as long as you know their exact locations.

Visit the following places with your camera to unlock the achievement.

Location 1

Astra Yao's poster outside Bardic Needle (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to Sixth Street and walk all the way to the entrance of Bardic Needle music store. Alternatively, you can teleport to the location directly using the Navigation System. Check the board on the store windows to find Astra Yao’s poster.

Bring out your camera and aim it towards the poster. Take a snapshot once you see the "Target Acquired" message pop up next to the shutter icon.

Location 2

Astra Yao's advertisement outside Howl's Newsstand (Image via HoYoverse)

The Howl newsstand in Zenless Zone Zero is a few steps away from the Bardic Needle. Head to the shack to locate Astra Yao’s poster under the orange fan. Take a picture before heading to the next location.

Location 3

Astra Yao on a magazine at the video store (Image via HoYoverse)

To click the third picture, walk into the Random Play video store. There should be multiple magazines stacked on a shelf next to the door leading to the parking lot. This is where you will find Astra Yao’s face advertised in one of the magazines.

Location 4

Lumina Square advertisement (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Officer Mewmew at Lumina Square and turn slightly towards the right to view the entire plaza. Locate the Noodle Shop by the Lumina Galleria building. If you look toward the top of the store, you will find a few of Astra Yao’s advertisements on the big screens.

Just bring out your camera and click a picture.

Location 5

Visit Starloop to gather the final picture (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, use the Navigation System to teleport to the Starloop map in Zenless Zone Zero. Turn right immediately and walk a few steps to locate the large poster of Astra Yao. Take a snapshot to complete the ‘Surrounded by Astra’ achievement.

