Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements leaked

Trigger is officially an upcoming character in Zenless Zone Zero affiliated with the Obol Squad. She was disclosed via version 1.6 drip marketing, which further confirms her element and fighting style. Those willing to summon Trigger in the next update can also find her leaked ascension requirements listed on Hakush.in, a renowned third-party webpage.

This article further discusses Trigger's ascension materials in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned previously, Trigger is among the characters revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign. She has been confirmed to join the Electric roster as a Stun specialist. Her fighting style will influence the certification seals she needs to achieve the highest promotion level.

The table below contains the total materials required for Trigger’s ascension:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Stun Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Buster Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Buster Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

Here are the materials required to upgrade each of Trigger’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Shock Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Shock Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Shock Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Shock Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Shock Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Shock Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Shock Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Shock Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Shock Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Shock Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Shock Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements

Farming the boss domains is essential to obtain items required to unlock a character’s core skills. The table below shows the materials you need to farm for Trigger in ZZZ.

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Unknown small boss item x2 12,000 C Unknown small boss item x4 28,000 D Ferocious Grip x2, Unknown small boss item x9 60,000 E Ferocious Grip x3, Unknown small boss item x15 100,000 F Ferocious Grip x4, Unknown small boss item x30 200,000

Where to find Trigger’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals

Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals can be obtained from the Stun Drill. This is one of the many challenges available in the VR Device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.

Basic/Advanced/Specialized Shock Chips

Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Trigger wields the Electric element, she will require the different rarities of Shock Chips. You can obtain them by spending battery charge at the Current Test. The challenge can be accessed via the same VR Device at the HIA Club.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is dropped after reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Sometimes, limited-time events in ZZZ also reward this rare commodity.

Ferocious Grip

Newborn Dead End Butcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Scott Outpost and initiate the Notorious Hunt challenge. Defeat the Newborn Dead End Butcher to obtain the Ferocious Grip for Trigger.

The ZZZ 1.6 update will likely add a new stage in the Expert Challenge, containing the secondary boss material for Trigger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.