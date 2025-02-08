Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements leaked

Trigger is officially an upcoming character in Zenless Zone Zero affiliated with the Obol Squad. She was disclosed via version 1.6 drip marketing, which further confirms her element and fighting style. Those willing to summon Trigger in the next update can also find her leaked ascension requirements listed on Hakush.in, a renowned third-party webpage.
This article further discusses Trigger's ascension materials in ZZZ.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
As mentioned previously, Trigger is among the characters revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign. She has been confirmed to join the Electric roster as a Stun specialist. Her fighting style will influence the certification seals she needs to achieve the highest promotion level.
The table below contains the total materials required for Trigger’s ascension:
Here are the materials required to upgrade each of Trigger’s abilities in ZZZ:
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements
Farming the boss domains is essential to obtain items required to unlock a character’s core skills. The table below shows the materials you need to farm for Trigger in ZZZ.
Where to find Trigger’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals
The Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals can be obtained from the Stun Drill. This is one of the many challenges available in the VR Device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.
Basic/Advanced/Specialized Shock Chips
Since Trigger wields the Electric element, she will require the different rarities of Shock Chips. You can obtain them by spending battery charge at the Current Test. The challenge can be accessed via the same VR Device at the HIA Club.
Hamster Cage Pass
The Hamster Cage Pass is dropped after reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Sometimes, limited-time events in ZZZ also reward this rare commodity.
Ferocious Grip
Head to the Scott Outpost and initiate the Notorious Hunt challenge. Defeat the Newborn Dead End Butcher to obtain the Ferocious Grip for Trigger.
The ZZZ 1.6 update will likely add a new stage in the Expert Challenge, containing the secondary boss material for Trigger.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.