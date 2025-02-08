  • home icon
  • Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 08, 2025 18:31 GMT
Image showing Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Trigger ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger is officially an upcoming character in Zenless Zone Zero affiliated with the Obol Squad. She was disclosed via version 1.6 drip marketing, which further confirms her element and fighting style. Those willing to summon Trigger in the next update can also find her leaked ascension requirements listed on Hakush.in, a renowned third-party webpage.

This article further discusses Trigger's ascension materials in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

As mentioned previously, Trigger is among the characters revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign. She has been confirmed to join the Electric roster as a Stun specialist. Her fighting style will influence the certification seals she needs to achieve the highest promotion level.

The table below contains the total materials required for Trigger’s ascension:

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Buster Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Buster Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

Here are the materials required to upgrade each of Trigger’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Shock Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Shock Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Shock Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Shock Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Shock Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Shock Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Shock Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Shock Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Shock Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Shock Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Shock Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements

Farming the boss domains is essential to obtain items required to unlock a character’s core skills. The table below shows the materials you need to farm for Trigger in ZZZ.

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Unknown small boss item x2

12,000

C

Unknown small boss item x4

28,000

D

Ferocious Grip x2, Unknown small boss item x9

60,000

E

Ferocious Grip x3, Unknown small boss item x15

100,000

F

Ferocious Grip x4, Unknown small boss item x30

200,000

Where to find Trigger’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals

Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals can be obtained from the Stun Drill. This is one of the many challenges available in the VR Device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.

Basic/Advanced/Specialized Shock Chips

Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Trigger wields the Electric element, she will require the different rarities of Shock Chips. You can obtain them by spending battery charge at the Current Test. The challenge can be accessed via the same VR Device at the HIA Club.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is dropped after reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Sometimes, limited-time events in ZZZ also reward this rare commodity.

Ferocious Grip

Newborn Dead End Butcher (Image via HoYoverse)
Newborn Dead End Butcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Scott Outpost and initiate the Notorious Hunt challenge. Defeat the Newborn Dead End Butcher to obtain the Ferocious Grip for Trigger.

The ZZZ 1.6 update will likely add a new stage in the Expert Challenge, containing the secondary boss material for Trigger.

