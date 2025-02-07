Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements leaked

Silver Soldier Anby is one of the most anticipated agents in Zenless Zone Zero and has been confirmed to debut in version 1.6. While HoYoverse teased the element and fighting style of the character, her ascension requirements are yet to be made public. Thankfully, players can rely on leaks from Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, to farm the necessary items.

This article will further discuss Silver Soldier Anby’s materials in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Honkai Star Rail Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Silver Soldier Anby was officially teased via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign as an upcoming Attack agent from the Electric roster. Her element and specialization will influence the materials she needs to unlock the highest promotion level and upgraded abilities.

Here’s a table containing the items required to promote Silver Soldier Anby in ZZZ, based on leaks:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Attack Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Attack Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Attack Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Pioneer's Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Pioneer's Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

The table below lists the materials possibly required to upgrade each of Silver Soldier Anby’s abilities in Zenless Zone Zero:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Shock Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Shock Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Shock Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Shock Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Shock Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Shock Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Shock Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Shock Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Shock Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Shock Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Shock Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

You must defeat a few bosses to unlock Silver Soldier Anby’s Core Skills in ZZZ. Refer to the list below to farm the associated materials.

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5,000 B Unknown small boss item x2 12,000 C Unknown small boss item x4 28,000 D Living Drive x2, Unknown small boss item x9 60,000 E Living Drive x3, Unknown small boss item x15 100,000 F Living Drive x4, Unknown small boss item x30 200,000

Where to find Silver Soldier Anby's materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Attack and Pioneer's Certification Seals

Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up the Attack Drill and spend some battery charge to obtain the Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seals. The challenge can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located in the HIA Club.

Basic/Advanced/Specialized Shock Chips

Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)

The different rarities of Shock Chips can be obtained from the same VR Device. Just teleport to the HIA club and initiate the Current Test. Defeat the enemies in the domain to collect the material.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is awarded upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Additionally, you can collect this rare commodity from limited-time events.

Living Drive

Unknown Corruption Complex (Image via HoYoverse)

Living Drive is a weekly boss material for Silver Soldier Anby in ZZZ. You can collect it by defeating the Unknown Corruption Complex from the Notorious Hunt challenge.

The ZZZ 1.6 update will likely add a new stage in the Expert Challenge, containing the secondary boss material for Silver Soldier Anby.

