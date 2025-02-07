  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 07, 2025 21:20 GMT
Image showing Silver Soldier Anby in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby materials explored (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Soldier Anby is one of the most anticipated agents in Zenless Zone Zero and has been confirmed to debut in version 1.6. While HoYoverse teased the element and fighting style of the character, her ascension requirements are yet to be made public. Thankfully, players can rely on leaks from Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, to farm the necessary items.

This article will further discuss Silver Soldier Anby’s materials in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All Honkai Star Rail Silver Soldier Anby materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

also-read-trending Trending

Silver Soldier Anby was officially teased via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign as an upcoming Attack agent from the Electric roster. Her element and specialization will influence the materials she needs to unlock the highest promotion level and upgraded abilities.

Here’s a table containing the items required to promote Silver Soldier Anby in ZZZ, based on leaks:

Promotion LevelMaterials RequiredDennies RequiredRewards
20Basic Attack Certification Seal x424,000N/A
30Advanced Attack Certification Seal x1256,000
1x Master Tape
40Advanced Attack Certification Seal x20120,000N/A
50Pioneer's Certification Seal x10200,000
1x Master Tape
60Pioneer's Certification Seal x20400,000N/A

The table below lists the materials possibly required to upgrade each of Silver Soldier Anby’s abilities in Zenless Zone Zero:

Skill levelRequired materialsRequired Dennies
2Basic Shock Chip x22,000
3Basic Shock Chip x33,000
4Advanced Shock Chip x26,000
5Advanced Shock Chip x39,000
6Advanced Shock Chip x412,000
7Advanced Shock Chip x618,000
8Specialized Shock Chip x545,000
9Specialized Shock Chip x867,500
10Specialized Shock Chip x1090,000
11Specialized Shock Chip x12112,500
12Specialized Shock Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1135,000

You must defeat a few bosses to unlock Silver Soldier Anby’s Core Skills in ZZZ. Refer to the list below to farm the associated materials.

Core SkillsRequired MaterialsRequired Dennies
AN/A5,000
BUnknown small boss item x212,000
CUnknown small boss item x428,000
DLiving Drive x2, Unknown small boss item x960,000
ELiving Drive x3, Unknown small boss item x15100,000
FLiving Drive x4, Unknown small boss item x30200,000

Where to find Silver Soldier Anby's materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Attack and Pioneer's Certification Seals

Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up the Attack Drill and spend some battery charge to obtain the Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seals. The challenge can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located in the HIA Club.

Basic/Advanced/Specialized Shock Chips

Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)

The different rarities of Shock Chips can be obtained from the same VR Device. Just teleport to the HIA club and initiate the Current Test. Defeat the enemies in the domain to collect the material.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is awarded upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Additionally, you can collect this rare commodity from limited-time events.

Living Drive

Unknown Corruption Complex (Image via HoYoverse)
Unknown Corruption Complex (Image via HoYoverse)

Living Drive is a weekly boss material for Silver Soldier Anby in ZZZ. You can collect it by defeating the Unknown Corruption Complex from the Notorious Hunt challenge.

The ZZZ 1.6 update will likely add a new stage in the Expert Challenge, containing the secondary boss material for Silver Soldier Anby.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी