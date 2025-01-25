Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 beta has kicked off following the official drip marketing campaign, which showed the upcoming characters like the Silver Soldier Anby. While the official reveal detailed her element and fighting style, leaks from Hakush.in — a credible third-party source — further hinted at the character’s kit from the testing phase.

This article will take a closer look at Silver Soldier Anby’s abilities in Zenless Zone Zero.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change in the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby kit leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing revealed Silver Soldier Anby, confirming her debut in the next update. Here’s what her abilities might be, according to the leaks:

Normal Attack

Perform up to four slashes forward, dealing Electric DMG. Each hit applies a mark on the target. Attacking the same enemy will generate a charge. Dealing damage with her EX Special Skill will consume the charge, triggering additional damage.

Special Skill

Upon launching the Special Skill, Silver Soldier Anby slashes forward quickly and does a cross-cut, dealing Electric DMG. Activating her Mark will allow players to use the Special Skill, causing Anby to slash through multiple targets and deal additional damage.

After obtaining sufficient Energy press and hold the EX Special Skill to throw her double-headed sword forward, launching a high-speed slash. The Attack deals massive Electric DMG.

Ultimate

Silver Soldier Anby can launch her Ultimate to unleash a powerful combo on multiple enemies. She follows it up with a falling attack and marks the targets. They take additional Electric DMG.

Core Passive

Silver Soldier Anby’s Core Passive increases her damage by 20% on marked enemies, when they take a hit from any character on the team. The CRIT DMG each enemy receives will be increased based on Anby’s stat.

