Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing reveals Trigger, an S Rank character

HoYoverse has officially revealed Trigger for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update. This means Soldier 11 will finally have another OBOL Squad member in the game's playable roster when the upcoming patch goes live in a few weeks.

Trigger will likely be featured alongside Pulchra and Silver Soldier Anby in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6's update. Let's take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Agent from the OBOL Squad that HoYoverse has revealed in an announcement post on X.

Trigger unveiled for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update

To the surprise of many, HoYoverse has decided to unveil a third upcoming character for Zenless Zone Zero 1.6. Agent Trigger from the OBOL Squad is expected to make her appearance in the game alongside Silver Soldier Anby and Pulchra Fellini.

Trigger is a Stun character of the Electric Attribute and will likely be a great pairing with Anby's upcoming variant. There are a few quotations revealed from the Agent. One states:

"If the ferrier guiding me to the truth demands a price... I am willing to stake my very life."

An interesting note can also be found in her announcement post. It reads:

"A synthesized voice of someone once marked as deceased"

We are yet to discover who the deceased person is, but more details will likely be available if we get an Agent Story for the upcoming character.

Trigger character type in ZZZ

The upcoming member of the OBOL Squad will have the following attributes and role in Zenless Zone Zero:

Element: Electric

Electric Fighting Style: Stun

When could Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update release?

Since we are currently in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.5, the 1.6 update is expected to go live in the second week of March. The update will likely be available on March 13, 2025, after version 1.5's Phase 2 ends.

Trigger will likely be featured in the second half of version 1.6. HoYoverse will probably reveal more information in the coming days.

