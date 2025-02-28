Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banners order and schedule

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream concluded on February 28, 2025, revealing various aspects about the upcoming patch. Among the highlights are the banner order and schedule of the version 1.6 characters and their W-Engines. HoYoverse has previously unveiled the featured agents from the patch via the drip marketing campaign.
Players also saw the gameplay of Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger during the Special Program. This article discusses the ZZZ 1.6 banner order and character release schedule.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 first phase banner character and W-Engines
The first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update will introduce Silver Soldier Anby to the playable roster. She wields the Electric element like her A-Rank counterpart. However, her Attack specialty is fitting for the DPS role.
Silver Soldier Anby’s banner will be available with the update on March 12, 2025. She will be further accompanied by Burnice. The list below details the characters players can summon in the first phase of the patch:
- Silver Soldier Anby (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
- Burnice (S-Rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style
- Pulchra (A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style
- Ben (A-Rank): Fire, Defense fighting style
W-Engine banner will feature the following options:
- Severed Innocence (Silver Soldier Anby’s signature option)
- Flamemaker Shaker (Burnice’s signature option)
- Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)
- Big Cylinder (A-Rank, Defense)
Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 second phase banner character and W-Engines
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream has confirmed that Trigger will be featured in the second phase of the patch, which is expected to go live around April 2, 2025. She is a Stun specialist from the Electric roster who will take on the support-DPS role in teams. Zhu Yuan will accompany her in a separate banner.
Players can summon these characters in the second phase of ZZZ 1.6:
- Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
- Zhu Yuan (S-Rank): Ether, Attack fighting style
- Lucy (A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style
- Billy (A-Rank): Physical, Attack fighting style
The featured W-Engines for phase 2 are as follows:
- Spectral Gaze (Trigger’s signature option)
- Riot Suppressor Mark VI (Zhu Yuan’s signature option)
- Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Support)
- Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank, Attack)
