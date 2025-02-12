Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update has officially introduced Evelyn to the playable roster. She has quickly become a coveted agent for various teams wielding the Fire element with Attack specialization. Her strength lies in unleashing massive damage on multiple targets with her raw elemental power and also triggering Chain Attacks to weaken opponents on the battlefield.

Fans will likely want to know how strong Evelyn becomes with every Mindscape Cinema level, which can be unlocked by summoning multiple copies. This guide will analyze Evelyn's Mindscape Cinemas in ZZZ and discuss whether they are worth pulling.

Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn Mindscape Cinema explored

Evelyn's Mindscape Cinema (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mindscape Cinema of Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero activates the following effects:

M1 : When Evelyn enters the battlefield, she immediately gains 1,500 Decibels. Enemies affected by Binding Seal will be Bound, causing her attacks to ignore 12% of their DEF. When Evelyn uses ”Special Attack: Binding Sunder - First Form” or “EX Special Attack: Binding Sunder - Final Form,” the Bound effect spreads to all enemies hit by the skill, lasting for 10 seconds.

: When Evelyn enters the battlefield, she immediately gains 1,500 Decibels. Enemies affected by Binding Seal will be Bound, causing her attacks to ignore 12% of their DEF. When Evelyn uses ”Special Attack: Binding Sunder - First Form” or “EX Special Attack: Binding Sunder - Final Form,” the Bound effect spreads to all enemies hit by the skill, lasting for 10 seconds. M2 : Evelyn gains a 15% ATK increase. Additionally, unleashing her “Basic Attack: Garrote - First Form” or “Basic Attack: Garrote - Second Form” will refund the Burning Embers consumed. Consuming the Burning Tether Point to trigger “Chain Attack: Lunalux - Snare” will increase the skill's Interrupt Level.

: Evelyn gains a 15% ATK increase. Additionally, unleashing her “Basic Attack: Garrote - First Form” or “Basic Attack: Garrote - Second Form” will refund the Burning Embers consumed. Consuming the Burning Tether Point to trigger “Chain Attack: Lunalux - Snare” will increase the skill's Interrupt Level. M3 : Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : Upon activating a Chain Attack or Ultimate, Evelyn immediately gains a shield equal to 10% of her Max HP. While this shield exists, Evelyn's CRIT DMG increases by 40%.

: Upon activating a Chain Attack or Ultimate, Evelyn immediately gains a shield equal to 10% of her Max HP. While this shield exists, Evelyn's CRIT DMG increases by 40%. M5: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6 : When activating her Chain Attack or Ultimate, Evelyn gains Shadowstring Edge for 20 seconds. While the effect is active, casting Basic Attack, Dash Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack will trigger a follow-up strike dealing Fire DMG.

: When activating her Chain Attack or Ultimate, Evelyn gains Shadowstring Edge for 20 seconds. While the effect is active, casting Basic Attack, Dash Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack will trigger a follow-up strike dealing Fire DMG. The damage scales on Evelyn’s ATK stat and will be considered as Chain ATK. It can be triggered 16 times and will refresh when she gains Shadowstring Edge.

Should you pull Evelyn Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?

Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

Proxies must summon Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 if they are looking for a strong DPS to join their roster. Do note that she can clear every content at the base Mindscape level, so getting her copies isn’t at all recommended for a free-to-play setup.

However, those who’ve saved up ample resources can consider getting her Mindscape 1. Entering the battle with 1,500 Decibels is a massive upgrade, as she will be able to use her first ultimate quickly. Ignoring the enemy's defense will only make her attacks do more damage.

Non-frugal players will get a lot of value from unlocking all of Evelyn’s Mindscape in ZZZ. The follow-up attack mechanism will add to her overall damage output.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

