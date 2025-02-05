Is Evelyn worth pulling in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5?

Like most gacha games on the market, Zenless Zone Zero has released various characters with every update. Version 1.5’s second phase will mark Evelyn’s debut as a playable S-Rank Agent, for whom Proxies are waiting in anticipation. While fans will likely summon her, frugal players, on the other hand, will want to know if she is any good before spending their wishes.

For those wondering, Evelyn is definitely worth summoning in the ZZZ 1.5 update. Read on to learn why this is so.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Exploring Evelyn’s pull value in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5

Zenless Zone Zero’s Evelyn is a Fire Agent specializing in the Attack fighting style. As such, players will want to use her as a DPS across various teams.

Evelyn’s kit

Here are some of the notable aspects of Evelyn’s kit in ZZZ:

Evelyn deals Physical DMG and Fire DMG via her Basic ATK. The fifth hit of this attack causes her to use Lunalux Garrote to bind the target and enter the Binding Seal.

The Agent accumulates Burning Embers upon dealing damage to enemies via her skill. Consuming Burning Embers to activate Garrote or using Decibels to perform an Ultimate, generates a Burning Tether Point.

Upon obtaining three Burning Tether Points, Evelyn will consume them using Garrote to trigger a special Chain Attack.

When Burning Embers is at 50% or higher, hold down the Basic Attack or Special Attack to use Lunalux Garrote to perform an AoE Fire attack. Continue long-pressing the button to perform a follow-up strike.

Press Special Attack or EX Special Attack to charge forward and kick an enemy, dealing Fire DMG. The character uses Lenalux Garrote to pull the targets at the same time.

Holding the Special Attack while Evelyn is in Binding Seal state causes her to tether enemies and detonate an explosion. The same effect will apply upon using the long-pressing ability.

Binding Seal increases the Agent’s CRIT Rate. Leaving the special state will trigger a follow-up attack.

Evelyn’s pull value

Evelyn is a powerful hypercarry DPS that could set a standard for the future Attack Specialist. Her combos can be technical, given the various intricate aspects of her kit. However, if you can play around her Lenalux Garrote and maintain the Binding Seal state, she can inflict massive Fire DMG on enemies while buffing her attacks.

Unlike the widely used Anomaly characters, building Evelyn can be challenging since her kit demands a healthy balance of critical values. Supports like Astra, who can increase the raw damage of agents, are ideal candidates for Evelyn's team.

Should you pull Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5?

Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

Yes, you should definitely summon Evelyn from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 banner; after all, she is the strongest Agent to represent the Fire roster. The game features different enemies with varying elemental weaknesses. Hence, having multiple DPS units is quite beneficial, especially when they have solid combat potential.

Needless to say, Evelyn can rival some of the Anomaly characters who are currently dominating end-game challenges.

