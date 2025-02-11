Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero’s Evelyn is one of the S-Rank agents featured in the version 1.5 update. She is affiliated with the Stars of Lyra faction and is tasked with assisting Astra Yao by whichever means possible. In combat, she plays the role of a DPS, being an attack specialist from the Fire roster.

Fans would want to unleash her true potential to deal as much damage as possible on the battlefield. This guide discusses everything about building Evelyn in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Evelyn

Heartstring Nocturne

Heartstring Nocturne (Image via HoYoverse)

Evelyn’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero called the Heartstring Nocturne, is equipped with a CRIT Rate subsidiary stat and a powerful passive tailored to improve her kit. The weapon generates a Heartstring stack when the equipping character enters the battlefield or activates a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Each stack will then allow her Chain Attack and Ultimate to ignore 12.5% of the target's Fire RES.

The effect will stack up to two times, significantly increasing Evelyn’s damage output. She will also gain a whopping 50% CRIT DMG from the passive.

Marcato Desire

Marcato Desire (Image via HoYoverse) Evelyn's Drive Discs (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have picked up the Marcato Desire during the Into That Pale Wasteland event in version 1.4, consider equipping it on Evelyn. The W-Engine rolls with a CRIT Rate substat. The passive further boosts the wearer’s ATK by six percent when their EX Special Attack or Chain Attack hits an enemy.

While the target is under an Attribute Anomaly, this effect is increased by an additional six percent. Since Evelyn can frequently trigger Chain Attack, she should be able to access the buff from Marcato Desire.

The Brimstone and Street Superstar are great options if you don’t have either of the specified W-Engines.

Best Drive Discs for Evelyn

Evelyn (image via HoYoVerse)



4-Piece Inferno Metal+ 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

This is the best Drive Disc combination for Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero, as it offers the substat and effects that will significantly boost her damage output.

The 4-Piece Inferno Metal increases the wearer's Fire DMG by 10%. They additionally gain a 28% CRIT Rate upon hitting a Burning target. Evelyn isn’t half bad when it comes to triggering Attribute Anomaly, so she can utilize the passive.

The 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro will further provide her with an 8% CRIT Rate. Her attacks will become more consistent with the Drive Discs in play.

Lastly, target the following substat for Evelyn’s Drive Disc in ZZZ:

Slot 4: Crit Rate/ Crit DMG

Crit Rate/ Crit DMG Slot 5 : Fire DMG

: Fire DMG Slot 6: ATK%

Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn build: Skills and best team comps

Evelyn skill priority in ZZZ

Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

First and foremost, upgrade Evelyn’s Core Skill to access her passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. They offer quite a bit of a power spike as opposed to other skill sets. Since resources are limited, prioritize upgrading her abilities in the following sequence:

Chain Attack> EX Special Attack> Basic Attack> Dodge> Assist

Best Evelyn team comps

Best team for Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Evelyn in ZZZ:

Evelyn+ Astra Yao+ Lighter

Evelyn+ Burnice+ Lucy

Evelyn+ Koleda+ Ben

Evelyn+ Nicole+ Anby

Evelyn+ Lucy+ Caesar

One of Evelyn’s strengths is her synergy with a variety of characters. However, her best composition would be the one with Astra Yao and Lighter. Astra is a universal support who can increase Evelyn’s damage significantly, while Lighter can stun bosses, helping the DPS inflict damage without any interruption.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

