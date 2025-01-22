Astra Yao has officially joined the playable roster in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update. She is one of the most coveted Support units in the game with the ability to heal allies and buff their damage output exponentially. As such, players will want to equip her with the proper gear and equipment to make the most of her kit.

This article discusses some of the best W-Engines for Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best S-Rank W-Engines for Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Elegant Vanity

Elegant Vanity (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Astra Yao has access to a signature W-Engine, Elegant Vanity, which delivers impressive performance when equipped.

The weapon’s passive provides five energy to the wielder once every five seconds after allies enter the battle through Quick Assist, Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, or Evasive Assist. Consuming 25 energy or more will increase the damage dealt by all squad members by 10%.

The effect stacks up to two times, boosting the damage potential of an entire team. Hence, if you plan to achieve the best build for Astra Yao, try to secure Elegant Vanity from the gacha system.

2) Weeping Cradle

Weeping Cradle (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use the Weeping Cradle to build Astra Yao in ZZZ. The W-Engine is equipped with a PEN Ratio substat, which isn’t as useful as Energy Regen or other attributes. However, given Astra Yao’s quick swap playstyle, having the ability to bypass the opponent's defense will translate to more damage output.

Weeping Cradle's passive increases the wearer's Energy Regen by 0.6 units per second when they are off-field. Additionally, the equipper’s attack will enhance the squad's DMG against the target by 10% for three seconds. During this period, the effect is amplified by 1.7% for every 0.5 seconds, capping at a 10.2% damage increase.

Similar to Astra Yao's signature W-Engine, Weeping Cradle will let the character unleash her peak support potential.

Best A-Rank W-Engines for Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Kaboom the Cannon

Kaboom the Cannon (Image via HoYoverse)

Most 4-star W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero are quite accessible due to their boosted drop rates on the banner. Some Support options, like Kaboom the Cannon, complement Astra Yao’s kit. The weapon is equipped with a hefty Energy Regen subsidiary stat and a universal passive.

Kaboom the Cannon increases all squad members' ATK by 2.5% for eight seconds when an ally hits an enemy. The effect stacks up to four times, and each friendly unit can trigger it successively. All Astra Yao has to do is provide her own buffs to the team while the members utilize the W-Engine’s passive.

2) The Vault

The Vault (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Astra Yao wields the Ether element, she can also use The Vault. This W-Engine rolls with an Energy Regen substat. The passive increases all squad members' DMG by 15% against the target, tagged by Ether DMG from the wearer using any skill.

The equipping character will also generate 0.5/s Energy for two seconds. This will help them quickly recharge their Ultimate. Speaking of which, Astra Yao's Ultimate can heal allies, so you would want to tag as many enemies as you can to effectively utilize the passive.

