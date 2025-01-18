Is Astra Yao worth pulling in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5?

The highly anticipated Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is nearing its global release, scheduled for January 22, 2025. The patch will see the official debut of Astra Yao to the playable roster as an S-Rank agent. Fans have been waiting for her arrival for quite some time now since she has been teased on multiple in-game outlets; after all, she is a superstar from New Eridu.

For those wondering, Astra Yao will be worth summoning in ZZZ 1.5. Here's why, and an in-depth analysis of her kit.

Exploring Astra Yao’s pull value in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5

Expand Tweet

Trending

Zenless Zone Zero’s Astra Yao will join the Ether roster with her official debut as a playable character. She also boasts the Support specialty, so players would want to pair her with a DPS.

Astra Yao’s kit

The list below details some of the notable aspects of Astra Yao’s kit in ZZZ:

Astra Yao can perform up to three consecutive strikes with her Basic ATK. Hold the ability on the third hit to pull enemies in.

Upon activating her Special Attack, she rushes in a direction and enters the Idyllic Cadenza state.

AstraYao becomes immobile during the special stance. However, players should be able to activate her Basic ATK and Dodge.

She will exit the Idyllic Cadenza state after holding down the Basic Attack, dealing massive Ether DMG.

After entering Idyllic Cadenza state, all squad members will deal increased damage and CRIT DMG. Switching characters when Astra Yao has sufficient energy will boost the ATK of the corresponding agents.

She takes less damage in the special state and remains on the field even after switching to another unit.

Lastly, Astra Yao can use her Ultimate to unleash massive Ether DMG and restore all allies HP.

Astra Yao’s pull value

Very few S-Rank agents in Zenless Zone Zero have the versatility Astra Yao boasts during combat. She can turn herself into a tank, heal allies, and significantly buff the damage output of the entire squad. As such, players can use her across several team compositions.

Overall, Astra Yao has high pull value, since her kit is packed with utilities — something most future Support agents should strive to have.

Should you pull Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5?

You should definitely summon Astra Yao from Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 banner, for multiple reasons. Firstly, she is featured in the first half, so you can summon her and still try for Evelyn, who is shaping up to be a strong DPS. Besides, Astra Yao is more versatile than other Support specialists who are suitable for only a select few characters.

Needless to say, New Eridu's rising superstar has a future-proof kit, so you might want to prioritize her if you intend to tackle the endgame content.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.