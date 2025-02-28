Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 release date, time, and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update finally has a release date, following the conclusion of the special livestream event. On March 12, 2025, the patch will go live, bringing in various events and fresh content. More importantly, the upcoming banners will introduce three new agents to the playable roster: Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger.

This article discusses the ZZZ 1.6 release schedule for different regions and presents a countdown to help players track the global launch.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 release schedule and countdown

Following the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream, HoYoverse has confirmed that the next patch will launch globally on March 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The update will be preceded by a short maintenance break, and its exact schedule will be announced soon. Regardless, the timing will vary for players residing in different locations.

To prevent confusion caused due to the time zone differences, we have listed below the ZZZ 1.6 release schedule for the major regions.

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : March 11, 2025, 8 pm

: March 11, 2025, 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : March 11, 2025, 9 pm

: March 11, 2025, 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : March 11, 2025, 10 pm

: March 11, 2025, 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): March 11, 2025, 11 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WET) : March 12, 2025, 3 am

: March 12, 2025, 3 am Central European Summer Time (CET) : March 12, 2025, 4 am

: March 12, 2025, 4 am Eastern European Summer Time (EET): March 12, 2025, 5 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 12, 2025, 8:30 am

: March 12, 2025, 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : March 12, 2025, 11 am

: March 12, 2025, 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : March 12, 2025, 11 am

: March 12, 2025, 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 12, 2025, 12 pm

: March 12, 2025, 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): March 12, 2025, 12 pm

If that wasn’t enough, Proxies can also use the following countdown to track the ZZZ 1.6 release time:

What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6?

Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger are heading to version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here’s everything new in the ZZZ 1.6 update:

The limited-time banners will feature Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger .

and . Pulchra will also debut in the patch as an A-Rank agent.

will also debut in the patch as an A-Rank agent. The new story quest titled “ Bury Your Tears With the Past ” will be available after the update.

” will be available after the update. There will be two new Agent Stories for Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger .

. Three W-Engines will be featured on the banner for the new characters.

will be featured on the banner for the new characters. New Drive Discs: Shadow Harmony and Phaethon’s Melody .

. Version 1.6 will bring several events, including the one that rewards 10 free wishes via daily login.

