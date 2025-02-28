Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code, rewards and expiry time

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream codes offer free rewards like Polychrome, Denny, and more. These resources can be used to summon and build the upcoming characters. That said, players must be quick to redeem the freebies as the offer expires in roughly 24 hours.

This article specifies the ZZZ 1.6 livestream code, along with its rewards, expiry time, and redemption method.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code and expiry time

Redeeming the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code will reward Polychrome, Denny, and other free goodies. Here are the details:

SOLDIER0ANBY: 300x Polychromes, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 Dennies

Like always, HoYoverse will make the offer available for a limited time. The ZZZ 1.6 livestream code will expire on March 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Players have roughly 24 hours to claim them, so they are advised to be quick to avoid missing out on the goodies.

The countdown below will help them track the code’s expiry time:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code redemption guide

Any active Zenless Zone Zero code can be redeemed via three official methods: via the official webpage, the in-game Pause menu, or the HoyoLAB app. Pick whichever method is feasible:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem via official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch any browser to open the ZZZ code redemption website.

Put your account's credentials to log in.

Pick a server if it doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box below.

Click Redeem to conclude the process.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game from any device.

Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen to access the menu.

Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code . This will bring up a pop-up window.

and click on . This will bring up a pop-up window. Enter the code manually or paste it in the black section.

Press the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoLAB app.

Log in to your account.

Choose ZZZ from the list of HoYoverse games shown on the screen.

Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.

Find the latest livestream code and click on the Redeem button next to it.

You can redeem the 300 Polychrome and other rewards upon completing one of the above procedures. The rewards will be sent directly to your account. Just make sure to claim them from the in-game mailbox.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

