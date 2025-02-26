Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code release date and time

Proxies are anticipating the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream, as it will drop a special redemption code. Upon activating it, players can obtain Polychrome, Denny, and other free resources. The Special Program, titled "Among the Forgotten Ruins," is scheduled to premiere globally on February 28, 2025.

This article further explores the ZZZ 1.6 livestream code release window and ways to redeem it.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code release details

The special code will be dispatched at a certain interval during the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream, which will premiere globally on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Those interested in watching the Special Program can tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels at the specified time.

Listed below is the ZZZ 1.6 livestream timing for different regions:

America (February 28, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 3:30 am

: 3:30 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Central Standard Time (CST) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): 6:30 am

Europe (February 28, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am Central European Time (CET) : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): 1:30 am

Asia (February 28, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

The ZZZ 1.6 livestream code will reward you with the following freebies:

300x Polychromes

2x Senior Investigator Logs

3x W-Engine Energy Modules

30,000 Dennies

The version 1.6 Special Program code is expected to expire on March 1, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code

The following methods can be used to redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Use your browser to visit the ZZZ code redemption website.

Log in to your account and pick a server.

Enter the livestream code in the blank dialogue box.

Hit the Redeem button to finalize.

Redeem in-game

You can also redeem it in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch ZZZ from any device.

Hit Pause when the character appears on the screen to access the in-game menu.

Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code .

and click on . Enter the code on the pop-up window.

Hit Redeem to complete the activation.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

The code can be redeemed on the HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the HoYoLAB app.

Log in to your account.

Pick ZZZ from the list of games at the top of the screen.

Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.

Find the livestream code and click on the Redeem button next to it.

