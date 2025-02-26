Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream date, time and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream will premiere globally on February 28, 2025, and it will unveil the exciting contents of the upcoming patch. Viewers can also expect to see the official showcase of the upcoming characters like Silver Soldier Anby, Trigger, and Pulchra, who were revealed via the drip marketing campaign.
Additionally, the hosts will share a promotional redemption code containing Polychrome, Denny, and other in-game resources. This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.6 livestream schedule and shares a countdown to help readers track the Special Program.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream schedule and countdown
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream is scheduled to commence globally on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The Special Program titled "Among the Forgotten Ruins" will air on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch platforms. The timing may differ for viewers depending on the location they are watching from.
To help them track the telecast, we have listed the ZZZ 1.6 livestream schedule for different time zones:
America
- Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 28, 2025, at 3:30 am
- Mountain Standard Time (MST): February 28, 2025, at 4:30 am
- Central Standard Time (CST): February 28, 2025, at 5:30 am
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 28, 2025, at 6:30 am
Europe
- Western European Time (WET): February 28, 2025, at 11:30 am
- Central European Time (CET): February 28, 2025, at 12:30 pm
- Eastern European Time (EET): February 28, 2025, at 1:30 pm
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): February 28, 2025, at 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): February 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing speculation explored
Readers can also refer to the countdown below to find out when the upcoming Special Program will go live:
The host will dispatch the special redemption code at a certain interval during the broadcast. Proxies can redeem it using official methods to earn Polychrome and other in-game resources. They are advised to quickly wrap up the process before the expiration window to successfully acquire the freebies.
Listed below are the rewards obtainable from the ZZZ 1.6 livestream codes:
- 300x Polychromes
- 2x Senior Investigator Logs
- 3x W-Engine Energy Modules
- 30,000 Dennies
Follow Sportskeeda’s Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.