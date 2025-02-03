Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream speculation

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 03, 2025
The Zenless Zone Zero community is looking forward to version 1.6, now that HoYoverse has revealed the characters from the patch via drip marketing. Silver Soldier, Trigger, and Pulchra will be featured alongside a fresh batch of playable content in the update. Proxies can look forward to the next Special Program to learn more about the agents and what the patch has in store.

This article outlines the ZZZ 1.6 livestream speculations based on closed beta leaks and official information.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

What to expect from Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream

Trigger is one of the upcoming ZZZ 1.6 characters (Image via HoYoverse)
Trigger is one of the upcoming ZZZ 1.6 characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign has revealed three new characters for the upcoming patch: Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger. They will be featured on the banner in the next update. While players anticipate the officially teased agents, closed beta leaks from credible sources like donut leaker have hinted at the potential contents of version 1.6.

Here’s everything players can expect to be showcased in the next ZZZ livestream, based on leaks:

  • W-Engines for the featured agents.
  • New Thanatos enemy.
  • New monster in Shiyu Defense
  • Fresh Drive Disc sets.
  • New Bangboo
  • Hugo Vlad boss
  • Fresh events including the Hollow Zero: Glimpse of Shadow, which will take place in the endgame domain.
  • New quest to further the narrative
  • Agent story for Pulchra
As is the tradition, HoYoverse will dispatch a special redemption code during the version 1.6 livestream, which will reward 300x Polychrome and other in-game resources. Players should be able to claim the freebies using the official redemption method before the expiry time.

When does ZZZ 1.6 livestream air?

The livestream before the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update is expected to commence by the end of February or the beginning of March 2025. This was speculated based on the previous Special Program schedule, which aired roughly 12 days before the patch release. Version 1.6 will be released on March 13, 2025, following the seven-week update schedule.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
