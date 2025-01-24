How to play Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra Yao is officially a playable agent, as of Zenless Zone Zero 1.5, and she has compelled fans with her healing ability and damage buffs, thanks to the support specialization. As such, players would want to summon her to bolster the combat potential of different teams. Especially, the Attack and Anomaly characters are the ones that will benefit from having Astra Yao on the team.

Proxies must learn what her abilities are, and how exactly she can be used in rotation during combat, to make the most of her arsenal. Hence, this guide will cover everything there is to know to play Astra Yao optimally in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao kit and abilities explored

Astra Yao in combat (Image via HoYoverse)

To optimally utilize Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero, you must understand how her kit works. Here are some of the crucial aspects:

Trending

Basic Attack

Upon activating Basic Attack, Astra Yao launches three hits dealing Ether DMG.

She has access to the Idyllic Cadenza state, where you can tap the Basic ATK to release Tremolo.

When Tremolo hits an enemy, it triggers a Quick Assist, which can be used to summon an ally in the battle.

Hold Basic Attack when she has sufficient Energy, to consume it and follow up with a Tremolo and Tone Cluster.

Special Attack

Astra Yao can use her Special Attack to release Tremolo and enter the Idyllic Cadenza state.

Hold the Special Attack to draw in enemies and follow up with Tremolos.

The Idyllic Cadenza state prevents Astra Yao’s movement. However, you can use her dodge and Basic Attack. Hold the Basic Attack to exit the stance.

She can further increase all squad members’ damage and CRIT DMG.

For every 25 Energy, Astra Yao will have one Chord. The effect triggers a Quick Assist, when an active character hits a target or when the ally uses their heavy attack to inflict damage.

Ultimate

After activating the Ultimate, Astra Yao uses a song to Channel energy into a blast, dealing Ether DMG. She also restores the HP of all squad members. The ability puts her in the Idyllic Cadenza state.

Core Passive

Astra Yao and their Attack are increased if one of the following conditions are fulfilled during the Idyllic Cadenza state:

When the squad members switch in through a Quick Assist , Chain Attack , Defensive Assist , or Evasive Assist .

, , , or . Astra Yao expends Energy to release Tremolo.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 redeem codes

How to play Astra Yao optimally in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra Yao is a Support Agent who can trigger frequent Quick Assists (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some general tips to keep in mind while playing Astra optimally in ZZZ:

One of Astra Yao’s overlooked traits is her ability to trigger frequent Quick Assist. You would want to set her up accordingly to provide as many buffs to the squad.

You would want to initiate the fight by holding down her Special Skill to enter the Idyllic Cadenza state.

Use Basic Attack to release a Tremolo, triggering the Quick Assist. Allies entering the field via the specified technique will have their Attack, damage, and CRIT DMG increased.

After triggering a Quick Assist, quickly press the Assist button again to trigger a Precise Assist, causing Astra Yao to follow up with Tone Clusters.

She will accumulate Energy throughout her Idyllic Cadenza state and convert it to Chord, indicated by the glowing star icons under her health bar.

Use the active character to hit an enemy to trigger more Precise Assists, consuming the Chords in the process.

Trigger as many Quick Assist as possible to utilize her Attack buffs.

Astra Yao remains on the field throughout her special state, meaning her buffs will be permanently active.

Check out our other Zenless Zone Zero articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.