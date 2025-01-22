Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Very few Zenless Zone Zero Agents are as versatile as Astra Yao, the new playable S-Rank agent in version 1.5. She is a fierce support in combat, as her kit comprises healing and buffing abilities. Those planning to summon her will want to equip her with proper gear.

This guide outlines everything there is to know about building Astra Yao in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Astra Yao

Elegant Vanity

Elegant Vanity (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Astra Yao has access to a signature W-Engine, Elegant Vanity, which is tailored to increase her combat potential.

The weapon grants 5 Energy to the equipper when a squad member enters the field through a Quick Assist, Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, or Evasive Assist. When the equipper consumes 25 Energy or more, the damage dealt by all squad members increases by 10%, stacking up to two times.

Since Astra Yao is a support unit, she can provide additional buff using the Elegant Vanity’s passive.

Kaboom the Cannon

Kaboom the Cannon (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use Kaboom the Cannon to build Astra Yao in ZZZ. The weapon increases all squad members’ ATK by 2.5%, up to four times when they hit an enemy. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

The W-Engine offers a flat buff that is also simple to activate, letting you focus on Astra Yao’s gameplay.

Best Drive Discs for Astra Yao

Astral Voice and Swing Jazz (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Astral Voice+ 2-Piece Swing Jazz

When it comes to Astra Yao’s Drive Disc in Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse has added a set tailored to improve her kit. Ideally, you should use a combination of Astral Voice and Piece Swing Jazz.

The 4-Piece Astral Voice increases the wielder’s ATK by 10%. Additionally, all squad members gain an Astral up to three times when they enter battle using Quick Assist. Each stack of Astral increases the DMG dealt by the incoming agent by 8%.

In contrast, the 2-Piece Swing Jazz is used for the 20% Energy Regen from its passive. Astra Yao will need every ounce of energy to quickly recharge her ultimate ability, which heals all allies.

Target the following stats for Astra Yao’s Drive Discs:

Slot 4 : ATK%

: ATK% Slot 5 : ATK%

: ATK% Slot 6: Energy Regen

Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao build: Skills and best team comps

Astra Yao skill priority in ZZZ

Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking Astra Yao’s Core Skill is crucial as it increases her combat potential exponentially. She can use the corresponding passive to buff the squad and her ATK stat. Make sure to also pair her with an Attack or Anomaly character to unlock her additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero.

Now, prioritize Astra Yao's other skills in the following order:

EX Special Attack> Ultimate> Basic Attack> Dodge> Assist

Best Astra Yao team comps

Best characters to pair with Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Astra Yao in ZZZ:

Astra Yao+ Miyabi+ Yanagi

Astra Yao+ Miyabi+ Soukaku

Astra Yao+ Zhu Yuan+ Qingyi

Astra Yao+ Yanagi+ Rina

Astra Yao+ Harumasa+ Qingyi

It's recommended to pair Astra Yao with Miyabi and Yanagi since her additional abilities are triggered when Anomaly agents are on the team. She can also increase the damage and CRIT DMG of the entire squad, which will benefit Miyabi, in particular.

