Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream summary: New banner, code, features, and more

HoYoverse has officially offered a preview of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update with the livestream event, which was conducted on February 28, 2025. There appear to be several new content additions heading to the next patch, like the featured agent’s banner, flagship, event, and more. Additionally, players can redeem a special code that was shared during the telecast.

Here’s a complete Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream summary for those who’ve missed it.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream summary

New banners, characters, and W-Engines

Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger were officially revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip-marketing campaign. The livestream host further showcased their gameplay and banner phases.

Phase 1

S-rank agent: Silver Soldier Anby (Electric, Attack fighting style)

Silver Soldier Anby (Electric, Attack fighting style) Rerun agent : Burnice (Fire, Anomaly fighting style)

: Burnice (Fire, Anomaly fighting style) A-Rank Agents: Pulchra and Ben

Phase 2

S-rank agent: Trigger (Electric, Stun fighting style)

Trigger (Electric, Stun fighting style) Rerun agent : Zhu Yuan (Ether, Attack fighting style)

: Zhu Yuan (Ether, Attack fighting style) A-Rank Agents: Lucy and Billy

Here are the new W–Engines that will be available in ZZZ Version 1.6:

Severed Innocence (Silver Soldier Anby’s signature option)

(Silver Soldier Anby’s signature option) Spectral Gaze (Trigger’s signature option)

(Trigger’s signature option) Box Cutter (Pulchra’s signature option)

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 livestream code

The version 1.6 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can redeem the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream code via official methods to obtain free goodies. The offer will expire on March 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). The code and its rewards are as follows:

SOLDIER0ANBY: 300x Polychromes, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 Dennies

New Drive Discs

New Drive Discs are a welcome addition (Image via HoYoverse)

The Version 1.6 update introduces two new Drive Disc sets, which will benefit the existing and the future characters. Listed below are their set bonuses:

Shadow Harmony : Increases the DMG of Afershock and Dash Attacks. Hitting an enemy with the specified skill sets will increase the wearer’s ATK and CRIT Rate if the damage aligns with their attribute.

: Increases the DMG of Afershock and Dash Attacks. Hitting an enemy with the specified skill sets will increase the wearer’s ATK and CRIT Rate if the damage aligns with their attribute. Phaethon’s Melody: Provides Anomaly Mastery to the wearer. The set further increases their Anomaly Proficiency if any squad member uses an EX Special Attack. If the equipper isn't the one to launch the special skill, they will gain additional Ether DMG.

New quests

Expect a new story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update will bring a brand new story quest titled “Bury Your Tears With the Past.” This time, Proxies will participate in an auction to secure a suspicious item linked with a sacrifice in the past. They will be commissioned by the mayor of New Eridu.

They will meet members from other factions and familiar faces throughout the main quest. In addition, agent stories of Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger will also become available after the Version 1.6 update.

Upcoming events and game modes

March On, Tiny Titan! event is coming to version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

“March On, Tiny Titan!” will be the flagship event of the upcoming patch, where players will battle within a dream arena from a bird's-eye perspective. They can unlock new equipment for Bangboos and increase their firepower with each upgrade.

Here are the other events and game modes announced in the ZZZ 1.6 livestream:

Hollow Zero: Dancing On Strings

Hollow Zero: Shattered Edge

Little Knight’s Big Charge

Virtual World: Battle Storm

Delivery Cat Woes

Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup

Data Bounty: Combat Simulation

The seven-day log-in events for 10 free wishes and Boopons will also be available in Version 1.6.

Also read: All active Zenless Zone Zero codes

Other features and QoL changes

Listed below are the optimizations that HoYoverse will roll out in the next update:

The Expert Challenge Burnout mode will allow players to spend double battery charges to farm materials in certain stages.

The W-Engine and Drive Discs model display will be added to the enhancement interface. It will no longer close during Promotion and Modification of the equipment.

The Optimized Special Training Plan system will display upgrade progress as percentage.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

