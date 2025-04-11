Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream summary: Redeem code, new characters, events, and features

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream has officially concluded. The telecast host showcased several new contents of the upcoming patch, including the new characters, events, and features. Not to forget, a limited-time redemption code was also dispatched, and players can activate it to obtain Polychromes, Dennies, and other in-game rewards.

Here's the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream summary for those who missed the broadcast.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream summary

ZZZ 1.7 livestream codes

Version 1.7 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here’s the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream code, which players can redeem to obtain free goodies:

MOCKINGBIRD: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

The code will expire on April 12, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8), meaning Proxies have roughly 24 hours to claim the rewards. They are advised to quickly complete the redemption to avoid missing out.

New characters, W-Engines, and banners

Vivian and Hugo (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 1.7 will feature Vivian and Hugo as the new S-Rank agents. The former will join the Ether roster as an Anomaly specialist, capable of triggering Corruption and Disorder on targets. On the other hand, Hugo is an Attack specialist from the Ice attribute who can launch a flurry of attacks on targets, dealing raw attribute damage.

They will be accompanied by Jane Doe and Lighter as rerun characters in the 1.7 banner. Here are the characters players can obtain in each phase of the patch:

Phase 1

S-Rank agents : Vivian and Jane Doe

: Vivian and Jane Doe A-Rank agents: Lucy and Seth

Phase 2

S-Rank agents : Hugo and Lighter

: Hugo and Lighter A-Rank agents: Soukaku and Anton

Here are the new W-Engines coming in version 1.7:

Flight of Fancy (Vivian's signature option)

(Vivian's signature option) Myriad Eclipse (Hugo's signature option)

Additionally, version 1.7 will introduce the following Bangboos:

Robin (S-Rank)

(S-Rank) Overtimeboo (A-Rank)

Upcoming events and game modes

Say It With Flowers event will be featured in the next patch (Image via HoYoverse)

In version 1.7, players can participate in various events to earn some Polychromes. Say It With Flowers will appear as the flagship content where Proxies will take on the role of a floral designer and help Orchidea from Dew Gardening Shop manage her business.

Here are the other events from the update:

Bangboo Bash

A Tale Through The Looking Glass

Springtime Snapshots

Savor the Flavor: Citywide Delivery

Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup

Data Bounty: Combat Simulation

Version 1.7 will also bring the usual check-in events offering 10x wishes and boopons.

New Quests

Bury Your Tears With the Past quest preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The main mission from update 1.7 is titled "Bury Your Tears With the Past." The story will be picked up from where it's left in the previous chapters. Now, Vivian will accompany Proxy as they search for the Missing Sacrifice Core. Players can also look forward to seeing more interactions between Lycaon and Hugo in the upcoming quest.

Other features and QoL updates

The ZZZ 1.7 livestream has revealed just a few quality-of-life updates and features for the next patch. The list below outlines them:

New Dew Gardening flowers arranging interactions will be added to the game.

Agent voice line and interactions will be available during the Photo mode.

Drive Discs can be marked as discarded when equipped or locked.

Proxies can choose to enter no reward mode in the Notorious Hunt challenges after exceeding their weekly limits.

