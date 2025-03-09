Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 characters leaked

Several Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 leaks have appeared online following the launch of a closed beta. Aside from the upcoming bangboo and gameplay footage, there’s also been speculation about the characters that will proceed to the new banners. While HoYoverse has revealed the new units via drip marketing, a credible third-party source, like Leifa, has claimed that two rerun characters will also be available for summoning.

It appears that Jane Doe and Lighter will tag along with Vivian and Hugo in the upcoming update. This article will further explore the latest ZZZ 1.7 character leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 characters, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign has officially revealed Vivian and Hugo. Hence, they are pretty much confirmed to debut in the playable roster in the upcoming patch. Expected to be S-Rank agents, Vivian will arrive in the first phase of version 1.7, so the second half will be reserved for Hugo.

They will likely be accompanied by Jane Doe and Lighter as rerun characters, per leaks from Leifa. Here’s what the ZZZ 1.7 banner could be if the speculations are true:

Phase 1

Vivian (Ether, Anomaly fighting style)

(Ether, Anomaly fighting style) Jane Doe (Physical, Anomaly fighting style)

Phase 2

Hugo (Ice, Attack fighting style)

Lighter (Fire, Stun fighting style)

Both Jane Doe and Lighter are highly coveted S-Rank agents in Zenless Zone Zero. Jane Doe boasts a DPS playstyle with her Anomaly kit, capable of inflicting massive Assault DMG. In contrast, Lighter’s Stun specialization makes him a bruiser that can stagger enemies and inflict massive DMG with limited field time.

Moreover, Lighter is in high demand due to his ability to buff Ice and Fire DMG of teammates. Proxies might consider summoning him in the ZZZ 1.7 if he makes it to the banner. Players can also expect to see an official announcement about the future update and its characters soon.

