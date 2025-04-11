Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update has received a release date, following the latest livestream event. The patch will be released globally on April 23, 2025, bringing in two highly anticipated characters, a fresh batch of events, and other exciting content. As such, players would certainly want to track the remaining days and prepare for the major update.
This article further discusses the ZZZ release schedule across different regions and presents a universal countdown displaying the remaining time.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 release date, time, and countdown
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update is scheduled to release worldwide on April 23, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), following a five-hour-long maintenance break. Players should be able to preload the files ahead of the launch date to quickly access the new content. However, they might want to track the global launch, as the timing may vary depending on their location.
To help them, we have listed below the ZZZ 1.7 release date and time across the major regions:
America (April 22, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (April 23, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (April 23, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Here’s a universal countdown displaying the time until ZZZ 1.7 releases globally:
What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7?
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream has unveiled all the content coming in the next update, including new banners, events, and features. They are further compiled in the list below:
- The version 1.7 banner will feature Vivian and Hugo as the new characters. Their signature W-Engines, Flight of Fancy and Myriad Eclipse, will be available on a separate Signal Search.
- Jane Doe and Lighter reruns are heading to the patch.
- The new story quest titled "Bury Your Tears With the Past" will further the narrative.
- Say It With Flowers, Bangboo Bash, and other new events will be available for players to participate in and earn Polychromes.
- Players can also look forward to several quality-of-life updates including agent interactions during photo mode.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub fore more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.