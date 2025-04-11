Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update has received a release date, following the latest livestream event. The patch will be released globally on April 23, 2025, bringing in two highly anticipated characters, a fresh batch of events, and other exciting content. As such, players would certainly want to track the remaining days and prepare for the major update.

Ad

This article further discusses the ZZZ release schedule across different regions and presents a universal countdown displaying the remaining time.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update is scheduled to release worldwide on April 23, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), following a five-hour-long maintenance break. Players should be able to preload the files ahead of the launch date to quickly access the new content. However, they might want to track the global launch, as the timing may vary depending on their location.

To help them, we have listed below the ZZZ 1.7 release date and time across the major regions:

Ad

America (April 22, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (April 23, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (April 23, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Here’s a universal countdown displaying the time until ZZZ 1.7 releases globally:

Ad

Ad

What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7?

Ad

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream has unveiled all the content coming in the next update, including new banners, events, and features. They are further compiled in the list below:

The version 1.7 banner will feature Vivian and Hugo as the new characters. Their signature W-Engines, Flight of Fancy and Myriad Eclipse , will be available on a separate Signal Search.

and as the new characters. Their signature W-Engines, and , will be available on a separate Signal Search. Jane Doe and Lighter reruns are heading to the patch.

and reruns are heading to the patch. The new story quest titled "Bury Your Tears With the Past" will further the narrative.

will further the narrative. Say It With Flowers , Bangboo Bash , and other new events will be available for players to participate in and earn Polychromes.

, , and other new events will be available for players to participate in and earn Polychromes. Players can also look forward to several quality-of-life updates including agent interactions during photo mode.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub fore more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.