Zenless Zone Zero Vivian release date

Vivian is set to debut in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update, which will be released on April 23, 2025. She is one of the highly anticipated S-Rank Anomaly characters from the Ether element, and players would likely summon her in the next patch. As such, they would also want to know exactly when her banner goes live, so they can prepare all the needed resources.

This article will discuss Vivian's release time in ZZZ, with a universal countdown timer to help readers track her arrival.

When will Vivian release in Zenless Zone Zero?

Vivian will be featured in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Phase 1 banner, which will arrive with the update on April 23, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Fans will likely prepare their resources ahead of time to summon her. However, the time zone differences could lead to confusion regarding her banner release.

For instance, the patch will launch on April 22, 2025, in American servers, so the timing will change accordingly. Hence, readers might want to refer to the following list, which shows Vivian's release date and time in ZZZ across major regions:

America (April 22, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (April 23, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (April 23, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Proxies can further track the time until Vivian releases in ZZZ with this universal countdown:

Zenless Zone Zero Vivian banner details

Vivian banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream has unveiled a lot of information about the upcoming path, including Vivian’s banner. It seems Jane Doe will accompany her throughout the first phase of the update as a recurring character. Therefore, players can use the timer above to track her arrival as well.

Here are all the characters that Proxies can obtain in the first phase of ZZZ v1.7:

Vivian (S-Rank) : Ether, Anomaly fighting style

: Ether, Anomaly fighting style Jane Doe (S-Rank) : Physical, Anomaly fighting style

: Physical, Anomaly fighting style Piper(S-Rank) : Physical, Anomaly fighting style

: Physical, Anomaly fighting style Seth (A-Rank): Electric, Defense fighting style

The list below details the W-Engines featured in Phase 1:

Flight of Fancy (S-rank, Anomaly)

Sharpened Stinger (S-rank, Anomaly)

Roaring Ride (A-rank, Anomaly)

Peacekeeper - Specialized (A-rank, Defense)

