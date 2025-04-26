Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing reveals Pan Yinhu

HoYoverse has finally revealed two new agents, Pan Yinhu and Yixuan coming with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update. With the Proxy siblings all set to venture beyond New Eridu, you will be able to meet and befriend the agents from the Waifei Peninsula. The big panda thiren, Pan Yinhu will likely be one of the first characters from the region whom we will meet during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update.

HoYoverse has also revealed that the panda thiren will be an A-Rank Agent, from the Stun Speciality pool of characters and will use Physical as his element.

Pan Yinhu revealed for Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update

With the ZZZ anniversary looming on the horizon, HoYoverse has unveiled two characters who will be coming with the 2.0 update. The thiren from the Waifei Peninsula will be one of the first agents who can be recruited when the upcoming patch goes live.

A few quotes from the panda thiren from the Yunkui Summit were also revealed as part of the official reveal post.

"Even plants know to feed from the soil and drink dew — there's no way we can practice on an empty stomach!"

"Being picky with your food will mess up your breathing and make your training twice as hard for half the results."

"I've learned a new technique that can help reduce the ingredients' nutrient loss when cooking. Skip the takeout and come help me test these dishes!"

He will be an A-Rank Agent from the Stun specialty, and will have physical as his element.

When will Pan Yinhu release in ZZZ

The Panda Thiren is expected to be released as part of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, alongside his comrade, Yixuan. This upcoming patch to the game is set to launch on June 4, 2025, and will also likely be the ZZZ Anniversary update. While it is currently unknown in which banner he will be featured, it will likely be during the first phase of the update.

