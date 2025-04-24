Zenless Zone Zero: Is Vivian worth it?

Zenless Zone Zero dropped a major update on April 23, 2025, introducing Vivian to the playable roster. This new S-rank agent from Version 1.7 boasts an Anomaly specialty, which has by far the most versatile pool of characters. For instance, Miyabi is a hypercarry that scales purely on critical stats, despite her ability to trigger attribute effects.

In contrast, Vivian boasts a support DPS role, and she is capable of unleashing off-field damage on targets. Players would want to know if she is worth getting in Version 1.7. Hence, this article will determine Vivian’s pull value in ZZZ by analyzing her strengths and weaknesses.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Is Vivian worth getting in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero’s Vivian is an S-rank agent worth getting in the Version 1.7 update. She shakes up the meta with her off-field damage potential and her ability to trigger powerful Abloom. You must maintain proper rotations, of course, to utilize her kit.

Vivian has further refined Anomaly compositions, as you can use two of the specialists in a quick swap team. They don't necessarily have to be sub-DPS. You can employ hypercarry characters like Miyabi and Jane Doe with Vivian to utilize their corresponding Attribute Anomaly and inflict Abloom on enemies.

She deals additional damage based on every 10 points of Anomaly Proficiency of the original Anomaly DMG inflicted on enemies. You are looking at massive damage output by the end of each rotation. Not to forget, Vivian can nuke enemies with her Corruption effect.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count leaked estimate

That said, Vivian’s gameplay could be complex, as you must accumulate her Flight Feather stacks. Use her Basic Attacks to enter the Noblewoman state and perform the Waltz Attack to generate the required stacks. Additionally, Vivian’s Ultimate and EX Special Attacks grant her Flight Feathers.

She can then use Waltz to enter the Fluttering Frock state. Swap agents to perform Suspension, converting Flight Feathers into Guard Feathers. If the next ally uses their EX Special Attack, it will trigger Abloom on targets. Hence, it is essential to swap them around during combat to consistently trigger the special attribute damages.

