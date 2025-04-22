Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 early patch notes

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update, set to launch on April 23, 2025, has several new contents in store, including new characters, banners, and more. HoYoverse has showcased most of it in the latest livestream event. Those who’ve missed the telecast or the follow-up announcements would want an overview of the fresh patch.
Hence, here are the ZZZ 1.7 patch notes.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 patch overview
New characters, W-Engines, and Bangboos
Vivian and Hugo are heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update as the new S-Rank agents. Despite belonging to the same faction, they are proficient in different fighting styles and attributes. Vivian hails from the Ether attribute as an Anomaly specialist capable of inflicting special Corrosion and Disorder on targets.
Hugo is an Attack specialist from the Ice roster who boasts a hyper-carry playstyle. The patch also introduces their signature W-Engines:
- Flight of Fancy (Vivian's signature option)
- Myriad Eclipse (Hugo's signature option)
Here are the new Bangboos in version 1.7:
- Robin (S-Rank)
- Overtimeboo (A-Rank)
Banners
Aside from Vivian and Hugo, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banners will also see the rerun of Jane Doe and Lighter. Here are all the characters obtainable in the update:
Phase 1 banner
- S-Rank agents: Vivian and Jane Doe
- A-Rank agents: Piper and Seth
Phase 2 banner
- S-Rank agents: Hugo and Lighter
- A-Rank agents: Soukaku and Anton
The signature options of the featured S-Rank agents will be featured in the corresponding W-Engine banners.
Events
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream showcased the following events from the next patch:
- Say it with Flowers - Proxies will be tasked with managing the flower shop in New Eridu.
- Bangboo Bash- This Bangboo obstacle event is an improvement over Grand Marcel Adventure.
- A Tale Through The Looking Glass- A narrative-driven event where players must use different agents to complete certain sections of a story.
- Springtime Snapshots- Clicking noteworthy images that complies with certain criterias.
- Savor the Flavor: Citywide Delivery- Place food orders according to customers’ requirements and deliver them.
- Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup- Features double drop rates for Drive Discs.
- Data Bounty: Combat Simulation- Features double drop rates for W-Engines and Agents.
Additionally, players can participate in the seven-day login events to acquire 10x free wishes and Boopons, respectively.
Quest
Version 1.7 brings a new story quest titled “Bury Your Tears With the Past (B)" Epilogue, which will further the narrative. Proxy will assist Vivian in searching for the Missing Sacrifice Core. Since the story will pick up from where it was left in the previous update, players must complete the first half to progress.
Quality-of-life updates
Listed below are the new QoL features from ZZZ 1.7:
- New Dew Gardening flowers arranging interactions will be added permanently.
- The Photo mode will feature agent voice lines and interactions.
- Drive Discs can be marked as discarded when equipped or locked.
- Notorious Hunt will get a no reward mode that will allow Proxies to initiate the challenges after exceeding their weekly limits.
