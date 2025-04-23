Zenless Zone Zero Vivian teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero can be a force to be reckoned with when paired with a proper teammate. Fortunately, she has multiple companions who can utilize her kit and offer the assistance she needs to unleash her peak combat potential. For those wondering, Vivian is an anomaly specialist from the Ether element who also has access to special attribute anomalies. Her low-field time requirement also sets her apart from any other character in the same specialty.

That said, you will want to use the following teams with Vivian in ZZZ.

Best teams for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Vivian+ Yanagi+ Astra Yao

Pair Yanagi with Vivian (Image via HoYoverse)

A balanced yet effective Vivian team includes Yanagi and Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero. The purpose of this composition is to employ quick rotations with Anomaly characters and trigger their respective effects.

In this case, Vivian can inflict Abloom and corruption on targets. In contrast, Yanagi can deal Shock and Polarity Disorder damage to enemies. Interestingly, their low-field time requirement helps with quick rotations.

Astra Yao can further trigger chain attacks, consistently shuffling the squad members in the process. Not to forget, she can offer powerful buffs and a massive amount of healing whenever necessary.

2) Vivian+ Burnice+ Caesar

Burnice is a powerful companion for Vivian (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best teams for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero requires Burnice and Caesar. The Sons of Claydon members are surprisingly future-proof thanks to their neutral kits. Burnice, in particular, boasts a similar playstyle to Vivian, where she is primarily used to quickly trigger her attribute anomaly. In a quick swap team, they will swiftly apply the effects on enemies to deal more Abloom damage.

Burnice can also deal off-field damage with the Afterburn effect. Caesar can be used here as a hybrid support character who can soak up incoming damage and offer shields to all allies. She can effortlessly stagger enemies and bosses, allowing other characters to attack without any interruption.

3) Vivian+ Piper+ Lucy

Piper is the best A-Rank companion for Vivian (Image via HoYoverse)

The most accessible Vivian team employs Piper as the second Anomaly agent in Zenless Zone Zero. Piper spins her weapon to deal Physical damage to targets, triggering Assault. She can launch the spinning attack when you hold down the EX Special Skill, which will further enable Vivian to change her combat stances.

The composition requires Lucy to unlock Piper’s additional abilities. Lucy can further increase the ATK of her teammate. The buff will also help them deal more damage.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

