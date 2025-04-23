The best W-Engines for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero must offer the crucial stats required by the S-rank agent. She is an Ether Anomaly agent who can consistently trigger Abloom and Ether damage on enemies. Hence, you would want gear that can enhance the effectiveness of her attribute and offer all the crucial stats.

Ad

This article discusses the best W-Engines for Vivian in ZZZ.

Best S-rank W-Engines for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Flight of Fancy

Flight of Fancy (Image via HoYoverse)

To achieve the best build for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero, you need her signature option. The Flight of Fancy offers a hefty Anomaly Proficiency via substat and rolls with a powerful passive. This W-Engine will increase Vivian’s Anomaly Buildup Rate by 40%.

Ad

Trending

If Vivian deals Ether DMG, which is triggered from all her abilities, she will receive an additional 20 Anomaly Proficiency, for up to six stacks. You can expect her to deal massive damage after obtaining all the stacks from the W-Engine’s passive.

2) Fusion Compiler

Fusion Compiler (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fusion Compiler is a fairly accessible S-rank W-Engine for Vivian, as it is available on the Standard banner. It is equipped with a PEN Ratio substat, which doesn’t necessarily help her out that much. However, the passive on the weapon is something Vivian can effectively utilize.

Ad

It increases her Anomaly Proficiency by 25 every time she activates a Special or EX Special Attack, for up to three stacks. Their duration will be calculated separately so Vivian can seamlessly maintain the effect.

Best A-rank W-Engines for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Electro-Lip Gloss

Electro-Lip Gloss (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero's battle pass features some of the most powerful A-rank W-Engines, including the Electro-Lip Gloss. It has an Anomaly Proficiency substat, which is crucial for any attribute damage, including Vivian’s.

Ad

Electro-Lip Gloss can increase her ATK by 10% when there are enemies afflicted with Attribute Anomaly. She will also deal an additional 15% DMG to the target.

2) Rainforest Gourmet

Rainforest Gourmet (Image via HoYoverse)

Rainforest Gourmet is one of the best A-rank W-Engines for Vivian. It offers 75 Anomaly Proficiency from the substat at the max upgrade level. The passive will increase her ATK by 2.5% every time she consumes 10 energy. The effect stacks up to 10 times, and their duration is calculated separately.

Ad

Both Anomaly Proficiency and ATK are crucial attributes to have on Vivian, as they directly boost her Abloom and Ether DMG.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.