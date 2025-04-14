Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 90+ free pulls

Learning about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count and free pulls estimate will allow players to plan out their future summons. In that regard, X user @PalitoGodd, a credible leak source, has shared a rough estimate about the resources Proxies can gather during the update. It seems recurring content and the events are the most prominent sources of earning the in-game currencies and wishes.
This article discusses the estimated ZZZ 1.7 Polychrome count according to the leaks.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count and total pull estimation leaked
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update will feature a plethora of fresh content, which will yield quite a bit of Polychrome and other resources. An estimate presented by X user @PalitoGodd provides a rough idea about how many pulls players can gather throughout the next patch. Here are the details as per the leaked estimate:
Permanent Content
- Story Clear- 1x Encrypted Master Tape
- Agent Dates- 100x Polychromes
- Agent Trust missions- 160x Polychromes
- New version 1.7 achievements- 125x Polychromes
- Agent Training- 20x Polychromes
Frequent Content
- Daily Activity- 2520x Polychromes
- Shiyu Defense- 2160x Polychromes
- Deadly Assault- 900x Polychromes
- Hollow Zero- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tape+ 32x Boopons
- Howl’s Newsstand- ~300x Polychromes
- Weekly Errands- 360x Polychromes
- Monthly shop resets- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 24x Master Tapes+ 30x Boopons
Limited-time events
- Seven-day logins- 10x Encrypted Master Tape+ 10x Boopons
- Say it with Flowers- ~700x Polychromes
- Bangboo Bash- ~360x Polychromes
- A Tale Through The Looking Glass- ~350x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Springtime Snapshots- ~300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Savor the Flavor: Citywide Delivery- ~300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Character Trials: 80x Polychromes
Quests and mail
- New quests: 325x Polychromes
- Version 1.7 maintenance compensation: 600x Polychromes
- Version 2.0 livestream code: 300x Polychromes
- New redemption codes: 100x Polychromes
Based on Palito’s estimate, a free-to-play player can gather 11020x Polychrome and 21x Encrypted Master Tape in version 1.7. Assuming they complete all the content, they will have roughly 90x wishes for the limited-time banner by the end of the update.
Those who have the Lunite Subscription can obtain an additional 27 pulls during the patch 1.7. If players also purchase the battle pass, they can snag a total of 126x Encrypted Master Tape.
