Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 90+ free pulls

Learning about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count and free pulls estimate will allow players to plan out their future summons. In that regard, X user @PalitoGodd, a credible leak source, has shared a rough estimate about the resources Proxies can gather during the update. It seems recurring content and the events are the most prominent sources of earning the in-game currencies and wishes.

Ad

This article discusses the estimated ZZZ 1.7 Polychrome count according to the leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Polychrome count and total pull estimation leaked

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update will feature a plethora of fresh content, which will yield quite a bit of Polychrome and other resources. An estimate presented by X user @PalitoGodd provides a rough idea about how many pulls players can gather throughout the next patch. Here are the details as per the leaked estimate:

Permanent Content

Story Clear - 1x Encrypted Master Tape

- 1x Encrypted Master Tape Agent Dates - 100x Polychromes

- 100x Polychromes Agent Trust missions - 160x Polychromes

- 160x Polychromes New version 1.7 achievements - 125x Polychromes

- 125x Polychromes Agent Training- 20x Polychromes

Ad

Frequent Content

Daily Activity - 2520x Polychromes

- 2520x Polychromes Shiyu Defense - 2160x Polychromes

- 2160x Polychromes Deadly Assault - 900x Polychromes

- 900x Polychromes Hollow Zero - 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tape+ 32x Boopons

- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tape+ 32x Boopons Howl’s Newsstand - ~300x Polychromes

- ~300x Polychromes Weekly Errands - 360x Polychromes

- 360x Polychromes Monthly shop resets- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 24x Master Tapes+ 30x Boopons

Limited-time events

Seven-day logins - 10x Encrypted Master Tape+ 10x Boopons

- 10x Encrypted Master Tape+ 10x Boopons Say it with Flowers - ~700x Polychromes

- ~700x Polychromes Bangboo Bash - ~360x Polychromes

- ~360x Polychromes A Tale Through The Looking Glass - ~350x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons

- ~350x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons Springtime Snapshots - ~300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons

- ~300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons Savor the Flavor: Citywide Delivery - ~300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons

- ~300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons Character Trials: 80x Polychromes

Ad

Quests and mail

New quests : 325x Polychromes

: 325x Polychromes Version 1.7 maintenance compensation : 600x Polychromes

: 600x Polychromes Version 2.0 livestream code : 300x Polychromes

: 300x Polychromes New redemption codes: 100x Polychromes

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview hints at potential new playable characters

Based on Palito’s estimate, a free-to-play player can gather 11020x Polychrome and 21x Encrypted Master Tape in version 1.7. Assuming they complete all the content, they will have roughly 90x wishes for the limited-time banner by the end of the update.

Ad

Those who have the Lunite Subscription can obtain an additional 27 pulls during the patch 1.7. If players also purchase the battle pass, they can snag a total of 126x Encrypted Master Tape.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.