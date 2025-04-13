Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview hints at potential new playable characters

Zenless Zone Zero has officially dropped a Season 2 preview trailer titled "Through the Miasma of Memories and Evil", and it highlighted several new characters. While most of their information is yet to be made public, these units are expected to join the roster of playable characters in the upcoming patch. At least, Yi Xian and Ju Fufu have been speculated to debut in the version 2.0 update.

Ad

This article will take a closer look at the new characters from the ZZZ Season 2 preview that might just be made playable in future updates.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview characters could be playable in future updates

Several Zenless Zone Zero leaks online have hinted at Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu's arrival in version 2.0. The two were further highlighted in the official Season 2 preview, among other characters. They could also become playable in future updates.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems the Chinese version of the trailer has revealed some of the names of the characters shown in the video. They are compiled in the following list:

Pan Yin Hun - The Panda Thiren.

- The Panda Thiren. Zhao - The short female character with a ponytail.

- The short female character with a ponytail. Alice - Blonde female agent holding the torch.

- Blonde female agent holding the torch. Fu Bo You Ye - The female character with crimson hair.

- The female character with crimson hair. Seed - The agent in the giant mechanical armor.

- The agent in the giant mechanical armor. Orpheus - The red-haired female character with horns.

- The red-haired female character with horns. Ye Shuguang- The character appearing in the final panel of the preview.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream summary

Ad

Besides, players are already familiar with Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu, as they were previously revealed by HoYoverse. Credible third-party sources like Full Stop Chan have further claimed that Yi Xuan will be an S-rank Agent from the Ether attribute, likely boasting a unique fighting style. In contrast, Ju Fufu is expected to be a Stun specialist from the Fire element.

If Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu are coming in version 2.0, as the leaks claim, players will be able to see their drip marketing soon. Moreover, the upcoming livestream may also showcase their gameplay.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.