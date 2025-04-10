Zenless Zone Zero leaks shares details on Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu

The recent Zenless Zone Zero leaks from Full Stop Chan, a credible third-party source, share details about the future character. It appears that Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu are among the upcoming agents. Thanks to the leaker, their potential attributes and fighting style were disclosed.
The upcoming drip marketing campaign is expected to further confirm their origin and the elements they belong to. This article further discusses the latest ZZZ leaks about Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Recent Zenless Zone Zero leaks about Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu
Ju Fufu and Yi Xuan in Zenless Zone Zero have been the talk of the community ever since their names surfaced online. Several leak sources have claimed that they will debut sometime in the future, if not in version 2.0. Full Stop Chan has further speculated about their fighting style, rarity, and attributes, which are as follows:
- Yi Xuan (S-Rank): New fighting style, Ether attribute
- Ju Fufu (S-Rank): Stun fighting style, Fire attribute
It seems Yi Xuan will usher in a new fighting style in ZZZ. If the leaks prove true, players can expect to see more team variations in the future. Perhaps the specialty will be unique to Yi Xuan, like the Frost attribute of Miyabi.
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements leaked
Hopefully, Proxies will get to know the exact details in the next drip marketing campaign, which is expected to tease Yi Xuan. HoYoverse has already revealed her in the latest dev talk video, where she could be seen hovering in the sky, flapping her massive wings. The preview has also highlighted the new Yunkui Summit, where Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu come from.
Those who’ve played the game long enough have also come across Ju Fufu. She is the Thiren NPC that appears during Reinvestigate the Lost Void Commission. Ju Fufu is also an aspiring Hollow Investigator and will likely become a playable S-Rank agent from the Stun specialty.
