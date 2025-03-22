Zenless Zone Zero YiXuan leak shows upcoming character model

The Zenless Zone Zero YiXuan leaks have garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, as the character is speculated to debut in the forthcoming updates. Credible leaks and sources like Flyingflame have shared the agent’s rendered model via Telegram. The leaked preview highlights every design element of the entity, including her height.

This article will take a closer look at the recent YiXuan character model leaks in ZZZ and further discuss the speculations about the agent.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a giant of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero YiXuan character model leaks explored

YiXuan is among the characters speculated to arrive in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0. While there’s no official information about the agent, Flyingflame has stepped up and shared the rendered models based on whatever description was available from game files.

As shown in the above Reddit post, YiXuan is built like Astra Yao and Evely, who are by far the tallest females in the game. She could be seen wearing a wedge heel boot paired with a knee-length sock on her right leg. An ornament at the back of her head holds her hair together.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero replaces Von Lycaon and Soldier 11's voice actors

Furthermore, YiXuan is wearing a bodysuit below an odd-shaped jacket. She also has a bird companion beside her. Another credible source, named donut, shared an image of the character with a yellow and brown color pallet.

YiXuan is expected to join the playable roster as an S-Rank agent in the upcoming update. She will likely be accompanied by Ju Fufu, who is currently an NPC from the Dancing on Strings combat commission. They potentially belong to the same faction and could be teased in the future drip marketing campaign, provided the leaks are true.

