Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 characters leaked

Zenless Zone Zero banks on unique character design with compelling combat mechanisms, so players are excited for the future releases. As such, leaks about the version 2.0 agents have created quite a bit of buzz in the community. Firefly News, a renowned third-party source, has claimed that YiXuan and Ju Fufu will become playable in a future update.

This article further discusses everything there is to know about the leaked ZZZ 2.0 characters.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 character leaks

According to the leaker, version 2.0 could introduce YiXuan and Ju Fufu as playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero. Information regarding their element and specialization is currently unknown. Besides, HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed their existence, let alone the factions they belong to, so the information could change at any given time.

For now, players only know what the upcoming agents might look like and their rarity in-game, thanks to Firefly News. It appears that YiXuan will be an S-Rank agent about the same size as Astra Yao or Evelyn, which is by far the tallest female model in the game.

In contrast, Ju Fufu is expected to be an A-Rank agent. She will have a female model roughly the size of Nekomata and Koleda. Both Ju Fufu and YiXuan will likely hail from the same faction, details of which will be shared by the officials later, if they ever become playable.

That said, players must brace themselves for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update, which is scheduled to release globally on March 12, 2025. The patch will bring three new agents, namely Soldier 0 Anby, Trigger, and Pulchra. Before the end of the update, HoYoverse will conduct a livestream event unveiling the future contents.

Proxies could get a sneak peek at Ju Fufu and YiXuan’s official visuals in version 1.6. At the very least, the ZZZ 2.0 drip marketing could tease the future characters.

