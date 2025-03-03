Everything new in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update

Zenless Zone Zero’s version 1.6 is shaping up to be a massive update as it will introduce three new characters to the playable roster. Players can also look forward to new gameplay elements and events that will keep them hooked for a while. Amid the anticipation, HoYoverse has conducted a livestream, revealing all the new content coming with the next patch.
Read on to find out more about what Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 has in store.
What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update
1) New characters
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banners will introduce Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger to the playable roster. Pulchra will also debut as an A-Rank character in the next patch.
Silver Soldier Anby has been confirmed to be an Attack specialist from the Electric attribute, who thrives at isolating targets during combat. She will become stronger the more players use her in the battle. Hence, she is a perfect candidate for the DPS role.
In contrast, Trigger will be a support damage dealer specializing in the Stun fighting style. She deals Electric DMG and can launch coordinated attacks, which further bolsters her stunning capability. Pulchra is also affiliated as a Stun specialist who shares a similar playstyle as Trigger. The only difference is their element and power scaling.
2) New banner
The banners in the version 1.6 update will bring the following characters across two phases:
Phase 1
- Silver Soldier Anby (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
- Burnice (S-Rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style
- Pulchra (A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style
- Ben (A-Rank): Fire, Defense fighting style
Phase 2
- Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
- Zhu Yuan (S-Rank): Ether, Attack fighting style
- Lucy (A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style
- Billy (A-Rank): Physical, Attack fighting style
3) New W-Engines and Drive Discs
A total of three new W-Engines are coming to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update, and they will serve as the signature options for the upcoming characters. Here are the details:
- Severed Innocence (Silver Soldier Anby’s signature option)
- Spectral Gaze (Trigger’s signature option)
- Box Cutter (Pulchra’s signature option)
Listed below are the new Drive Disc sets:
- Shadow Harmony
- Phaethon’s Melody
4) New story
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 patch will be packed with new stories and quests. The Bury Your Tears With the Past Epilogue will further the narrative of the game. In the upcoming story, Proxies will participate in an auction sponsored by the mayor of New Eridu.
Their goal will be to secure an item that is connected to a sacrifice in the past. Players can expect to meet new factions and tackle enemies along the way. Hugo Vlad might also appear as a boss during the commission.
Following the update, Proxies can access the agent stories of Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger.
5) Fresh batch of events
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream has officially showcased the new events from the next patch. Among them, “March On, Tiny Titan!” will be a flagship content featuring a battle arena where players will fight alongside Bangboos and upgrade them to empower their weapons. Upon clearing each stage, they can obtain Polychrome and an assortment of in-game resources as rewards.
Here are the other events heading to ZZZ 1.6:
- Hollow Zero: Shattered Edge
- Virtual World: Battle Storm
- Little Knight's Big Charge
- Delivery Cat Woes
- All-New Program
- En-Nah Into Your Lap
- Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup
- Data Bounty: Combat Simulation
- TV Schedule: Zero Point Calibration
- TV Schedule: Silver Soldier Song
Additionally, Hollow Zero Dancing on Strings will be featured as the new endgame content, serving as an extension of the Lost Void domain. Once again, players will use dedicated team composition and battle against Gepetto, a new boss.
6) Quality-of-life updates
HoYoverse will roll out the following quality-of-life updates with ZZZ 1.6:
- Players will be able to spend double battery charges and obtain double materials in certain stages via the Expert Challenge Burnout mode.
- Thanks to the W-Engine and Drive Discs model display update, the window will no longer close during Promotion and Modification of the equipment.
- The Optimized Special Training Plan system will display the upgrade progress as a percentage.
