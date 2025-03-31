Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements leaked

Farming Vivian’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero may take a while, so players might want to start collecting them ahead of her official release. Fortunately, third-party sources like Hakush.in have listed all the requirements from the closed beta. Vivian is an S-rank Anomaly agent from the Ether element, which will determine her ascension resources.

This article further discusses her materials in ZZZ as per the leaked information.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign officially revealed Vivian, confirming her debut for the same patch. Those interested in summoning the agent might want to pre-farm the following resources, according to leaks:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Controller Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Controller Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

Here's what players need to level up Vivian's abilities in ZZZ, as per the leaked information:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Ether Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Ether Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Ether Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Ether Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Ether Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Ether Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Ether Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Ether Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Ether Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Ether Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Ether Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

Listed below are the materials required to unlock Vivian's core skills in ZZZ, if the leaks are to be believed:

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x2 12,000 C Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x4 28,000 D Sycophant's Refinement x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x9 60,000 E Sycophant's Refinement x3,Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x15 100,000 F Sycophant's Refinement x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x30 200,000

Where to find Vivian’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced Anomaly and Controller Certification Seals

Anomaly Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

Spend some Battery Charges at the Anomaly Drill to acquire the Basic/Advanced Anomaly and Controller Certification Seals. The combat simulation can be accessed via the VR device in ZZZ, found at the HIA club.

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips

Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Initiate the Resonance Test from the same VR device to obtain the different rarities of Ether Chips. Just defeat waves of enemies within the challenge and repeat until you have the required amount of resources.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass can be acquired upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Sometimes, limited-time events also reward this rare commodity.

Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon

Higher Dimensional Data Thunderous Dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon is a resource exclusively dropped by the Thracian boss. You can battle this entity via the Expert Challenge console at the HIA Club.

Sycophant's Refinement

Sacrifice - Bringer (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Sacrifice - Bringer weekly boss from the Notorious Hunt to acquire Sycophant's Refinement. The corresponding console can be accessed from the Scott Outpost.

