Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements leaked

Farming Vivian’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero may take a while, so players might want to start collecting them ahead of her official release. Fortunately, third-party sources like Hakush.in have listed all the requirements from the closed beta. Vivian is an S-rank Anomaly agent from the Ether element, which will determine her ascension resources.
This article further discusses her materials in ZZZ as per the leaked information.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign officially revealed Vivian, confirming her debut for the same patch. Those interested in summoning the agent might want to pre-farm the following resources, according to leaks:
Here's what players need to level up Vivian's abilities in ZZZ, as per the leaked information:
Listed below are the materials required to unlock Vivian's core skills in ZZZ, if the leaks are to be believed:
Where to find Vivian’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/ Advanced Anomaly and Controller Certification Seals
Spend some Battery Charges at the Anomaly Drill to acquire the Basic/Advanced Anomaly and Controller Certification Seals. The combat simulation can be accessed via the VR device in ZZZ, found at the HIA club.
Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips
Initiate the Resonance Test from the same VR device to obtain the different rarities of Ether Chips. Just defeat waves of enemies within the challenge and repeat until you have the required amount of resources.
Hamster Cage Pass
The Hamster Cage Pass can be acquired upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Sometimes, limited-time events also reward this rare commodity.
Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon
The Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon is a resource exclusively dropped by the Thracian boss. You can battle this entity via the Expert Challenge console at the HIA Club.
Sycophant's Refinement
Defeat the Sacrifice - Bringer weekly boss from the Notorious Hunt to acquire Sycophant's Refinement. The corresponding console can be accessed from the Scott Outpost.
