Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:33 GMT
Vivian from Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing
Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements explored (Image via HoYoverse)

Farming Vivian’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero may take a while, so players might want to start collecting them ahead of her official release. Fortunately, third-party sources like Hakush.in have listed all the requirements from the closed beta. Vivian is an S-rank Anomaly agent from the Ether element, which will determine her ascension resources.

This article further discusses her materials in ZZZ as per the leaked information.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign officially revealed Vivian, confirming her debut for the same patch. Those interested in summoning the agent might want to pre-farm the following resources, according to leaks:

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Controller Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Controller Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

Here's what players need to level up Vivian's abilities in ZZZ, as per the leaked information:

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Ether Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Ether Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Ether Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Ether Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Ether Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Ether Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Ether Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Ether Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Ether Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Ether Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Ether Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

Listed below are the materials required to unlock Vivian's core skills in ZZZ, if the leaks are to be believed:

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x2

12,000

C

Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x4

28,000

D

Sycophant's Refinement x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x9

60,000

E

Sycophant's Refinement x3,Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x15

100,000

F

Sycophant's Refinement x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon x30

200,000

Where to find Vivian’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced Anomaly and Controller Certification Seals

Anomaly Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

Spend some Battery Charges at the Anomaly Drill to acquire the Basic/Advanced Anomaly and Controller Certification Seals. The combat simulation can be accessed via the VR device in ZZZ, found at the HIA club.

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips

Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Initiate the Resonance Test from the same VR device to obtain the different rarities of Ether Chips. Just defeat waves of enemies within the challenge and repeat until you have the required amount of resources.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass can be acquired upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Sometimes, limited-time events also reward this rare commodity.

Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon

Higher Dimensional Data Thunderous Dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Higher Dimensional Data: Thunderous Dragon is a resource exclusively dropped by the Thracian boss. You can battle this entity via the Expert Challenge console at the HIA Club.

Sycophant's Refinement

Sacrifice - Bringer (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Sacrifice - Bringer weekly boss from the Notorious Hunt to acquire Sycophant's Refinement. The corresponding console can be accessed from the Scott Outpost.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Niladri Roy
