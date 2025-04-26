Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing reveals Yixuan

HoYoverse has officially conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign by revealing Yixuan, an S-rank agent who also appeared in the version 1.7 story quest. The Season 2 preview also highlighted her among other characters from future updates.

Ad

Players have been waiting for Yixuan's arrival for quite some time now, as she boasts compelling character design. She could potentially bridge the gap between Proxy and the new Yunkui Summit faction. This article takes a closer look at her drip marketing reveal in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets version 2.0 character Yixuan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview hinted at potential new playable characters, including Yixuan. The latest drip marketing further confirms her debut in version 2.0. She is, in fact, the leader of the Yunkui Summit faction and the mentor of Ju Fufu, Tiger Thiren from the Scott Outpost.

The official artwork HoYoverse shared shows symbols of a new element and fighting style. Perhaps Yixuan will be the only agent possessing the unique attributes. That said, she is an authoritative leader with a strong sense of duty towards her sanctuary.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero replaces multiple voice actors in version 1.7

Here’s what Ju Fufu has to say about Yixuan:

"Maybe loneliness isn't an issue for someone as strong as Shifu... but whenever I think about that, I can't help but feel an inexplicable sadness."

A Yunkui Summit disciple said the following after his/her talisman failed to receive Yixuan's evaluation:

"I'd rather be banished by my own talismans than face that look from Shifu again..."

Ad

Meanwhile, Pan Yinhu, the Panda Thiren, said:

"The way the Qingming Bird looks at me sometimes — it's exactly like Shifu's gaze! Not sure who's copying who here... but man, it's uncanny."

When could Yixuan release in ZZZ?

Yixuan is expected to debut in the ZZZ 2.0 update, given the drip marketing campaign and the preview, which previously revealed her, was rolled out for the same patch.

Ad

The update 2.0 should launch after version 1.7, around June 4, 2025. The speculation is based on the duration of the current patch, which is six weeks. Yixuan will likely arrive in the first half, based on the drip marketing order.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.